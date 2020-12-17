Difference between revisions of "Skylodge"

Skylodge is located at the heart of the City of Kadoma Central Business District. Skylodge Kadoma opening its doors for business in March 2013. It has a philosophy of “one-stop-shop” where variety, quality and uniqueness are central.

Address: 63 Mashonganyika Ave, Kadoma, Zimbabwe

Tel: 077 514 0533.

Email: skylodgekadoma@gmail.com

Website: https://www.facebook.com/SkylodgeKadoma/ http://www.skylodgekadoma.weebly.com/

