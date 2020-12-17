Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Skylodge"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Skylodge''' is located at the heart of the City of Kadoma Central Business District. '''Skylodge Kadoma''' opening its doors for business in '''March 2013'''. It has a...")
 
(No difference)

Latest revision as of 13:31, 17 December 2020

Skylodge is located at the heart of the City of Kadoma Central Business District. Skylodge Kadoma opening its doors for business in March 2013. It has a philosophy of “one-stop-shop” where variety, quality and uniqueness are central.

Contact Details

Address: 63 Mashonganyika Ave, Kadoma, Zimbabwe
Tel: 077 514 0533.
Email: skylodgekadoma@gmail.com
Website: https://www.facebook.com/SkylodgeKadoma/ http://www.skylodgekadoma.weebly.com/

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Skylodge&oldid=95771"