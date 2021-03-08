Smelly Dube is a Zimbabwean businesswoman. In March 2021 she was arrested on allegations of illegal acquisition and sale of State land.

Net Worth

Businesses

She is the chief executive officer of River Valley Properties.

Arrest

On 3 March 2021, Smelly Dube was arrested by the police working with the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU) while admitted to a private hospital in Gweru and was placed under police guard at the health institution.

She became the first high-profile land developer in the Midlands Province to be arrested over land issues. Dube was arrested on allegations of illegal acquisition and sale of State land. Her company developed and sold stands in Hartfordshire Phase 1 and 2, Subdivision 4 of Gwelo Small Holdings (Woodlands Phase 1 and 2) in Gweru. Dube was called for questioning on 2 March 2021 but failed to show up and investigations led investigators to a private hospital in Gweru where she was seeking medical assistance.[1]

References