Difference between revisions of "Sobukhazi Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "Schools Bulawayo Metropolitan Province See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers. <br/> See Ass...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
|+
[[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province
|+
|+
]]
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
|−
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
|+
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
==Location==
==Location==
|−
(September 2021) <br/>
|+
(September 2021) <br/>
|−
Address: <br/>
|+
Address:<br/>
|−
Telephone: <br/>
|+
Telephone:<br/>
|−
Cell: <br/>
|+
Cell:<br/>
|−
Email: <br/>
|+
Email:<br/>
|−
Web: <br/>
|+
Web: <br/>
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
|Line 31:
|Line 33:
==Associations==
==Associations==
|+
Famous names associated with the school.
Famous names associated with the school.
|Line 36:
|Line 39:
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|+
|+
|−
|−
|−
|−
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|Line 48:
|Line 49:
|keywords=education,high schools,Bulawayo Province,O Level
|keywords=education,high schools,Bulawayo Province,O Level
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|−
|image=
|+
|image=.
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Latest revision as of 09:17, 13 September 2021
Sobukhazi Secondary School, established in 1970, was one of the first high schools set up in Bulawayo's high density suburbs, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Old Fall Rd, Mzilikazi, PO Box 7047, Bulawayo.
Telephone: 09200581, 09200830, 09 60830.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Former students and current Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/1419241031630625/ Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/sobukhazi-is-more-than-a-name-it-is-our-heritage/ Pupils caught in lunchtime romp in classroom at Sobukhazi, Nehanda Radio, 8 October 2014, https://nehandaradio.com/2014/10/08/pupils-caught-lunchtime-romp-classroom-sobukhazi/ - Two Form Four pupils at Sobukhazi High School in Bulawayo have been suspended from classes for two weeks after they were caught having sex in a classroom in broad daylight.