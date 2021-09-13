''Pupils caught in lunchtime romp in classroom at Sobukhazi'', ''Nehanda Radio'', '''8 October 2014''', https://nehandaradio.com/2014/10/08/pupils-caught-lunchtime-romp-classroom-sobukhazi/ - Two Form Four pupils at Sobukhazi High School in Bulawayo have been suspended from classes for two weeks after they were caught having sex in a classroom in broad daylight.

Famous names associated with the school.

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

'''Sobukhazi Secondary School''', established in '''1970''', was one of the first high schools set up in [[Bulawayo]]'s high density suburbs, [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province ]].

Location

(September 2021)

Address: Old Fall Rd, Mzilikazi, PO Box 7047, Bulawayo.

Telephone: 09200581, 09200830, 09 60830.

History

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/1419241031630625/

Other information

Further Reading

https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/sobukhazi-is-more-than-a-name-it-is-our-heritage/