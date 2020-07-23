Difference between revisions of "Sobuza Gula-Ndebele"



Sobusa Gula -Ndebele is a Zimbabwean legal practitioner, politician and former Intelligence Officer in the office of former President Robert Mugabe. Ndebele is former Attorney General after having been appointed in 2006 and dismissed in 2008 after suspension. Ndebele owns his Gula-Ndebele and Partners Legal Practitioners. He is a former chairman of the Electoral Supervisory Commission.





References