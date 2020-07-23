Difference between revisions of "Sobuza Gula-Ndebele"
From Pindula
|
m (Smanganyi moved page Sobusa Gula-Ndebele to Sobuza Gula-Ndebele)
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 19:47, 23 July 2020
|Former Attorney General
Sobusa Gula-Ndebele
|Successor
|Bharat Patel
Sobusa Gula -Ndebele is a Zimbabwean legal practitioner, politician and former Intelligence Officer in the office of former President Robert Mugabe. Ndebele is former Attorney General after having been appointed in 2006 and dismissed in 2008 after suspension. Ndebele owns his Gula-Ndebele and Partners Legal Practitioners. He is a former chairman of the Electoral Supervisory Commission.
[1]
References
- ↑ African media criticises Mugabe, ,1 February 2002 , Retrieved: 14 February 2018