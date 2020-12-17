2014 Soccer Stars Picture

Traditionally, around mid-December of every year, the domestic football fraternity would be buzzing with the curiosity and vigorous debates about who should be crowned the Soccer Star of the Year. The awards banquet, which usually brings down the curtain on the domestic football season, ends the football calendar with a bang. But there was no any gathering in 2020 as no competitive football was played because of the Coronavirus pandemic. This was the first time this has ever happened in the history of the domestic game.

Background

The Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League was supposed to hold its 50th edition of the event in 2020, which began in 1969 and grew in stature over the decades but it was not to be as the Coronavirus pandemic did not permit. And over the years, players from the Northern Region have dominated the awards ceremony since George Shaya’s milestone achievement in the inaugural edition of 1969.[1]

Soccer Stars by Year

In total, 45 people have won the Soccer Star of the Year award, with Shaya holding the record of winning five titles during a glittering career with Harare giants Dynamos Football Club in the 1960s and ‘70s. Since the inception of the awards, 43 different players have bagged the prestigious accolade. There have been 31 winners from the Northern Region clubs in total, and 12 from the Southern Region. Traditionally, the Northern Region clubs have also produced more finalists on the calendar.













