Difference between revisions of "Soccer Stars of the Year in Zimbabwe from 1969"
|
(Created page with "thumb|2014 Soccer Stars PictureTraditionally, around mid-December of every year, the domestic football fraternity would be buzzing with the c...")
|
m
|Line 20:
|Line 20:
*1980 - [[David Mandigora]] ([[Dynamos Football Club]])
*1980 - [[David Mandigora]] ([[Dynamos Football Club]])
*1981 - [[Stanley Ndunduma]] ([[CAPS United Football Club]])
*1981 - [[Stanley Ndunduma]] ([[CAPS United Football Club]])
|−
*1982 - [[Japhet
|+
*1982 - [[Japhet ]] ([[Dynamos Football Club]])
*1983 - Ephert Lungu (Rio Tinto Football Club)
*1983 - Ephert Lungu (Rio Tinto Football Club)
*1984 - James Takavada (Zisco Steel Football Club)
*1984 - James Takavada (Zisco Steel Football Club)
Latest revision as of 15:44, 17 December 2020
Traditionally, around mid-December of every year, the domestic football fraternity would be buzzing with the curiosity and vigorous debates about who should be crowned the Soccer Star of the Year. The awards banquet, which usually brings down the curtain on the domestic football season, ends the football calendar with a bang. But there was no any gathering in 2020 as no competitive football was played because of the Coronavirus pandemic. This was the first time this has ever happened in the history of the domestic game.
Background
The Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League was supposed to hold its 50th edition of the event in 2020, which began in 1969 and grew in stature over the decades but it was not to be as the Coronavirus pandemic did not permit. And over the years, players from the Northern Region have dominated the awards ceremony since George Shaya’s milestone achievement in the inaugural edition of 1969.[1]
Soccer Stars by Year
In total, 45 people have won the Soccer Star of the Year award, with Shaya holding the record of winning five titles during a glittering career with Harare giants Dynamos Football Club in the 1960s and ‘70s. Since the inception of the awards, 43 different players have bagged the prestigious accolade. There have been 31 winners from the Northern Region clubs in total, and 12 from the Southern Region. Traditionally, the Northern Region clubs have also produced more finalists on the calendar.
- 1969 - George Shaya (Dynamos Football Club)
- 1970 - Tendai Chieza (Mangula Football Club)
- 1971 - Peter Nyama (Chibuku Shumba Football Club)
- 1972 - George Shaya (Dynamos Football Club)
- 1973 - Ernest Kamba (Dynamos Football Club)
- 1974 - Moses Moyo (Zimbabwe Saints Football Club)
- 1975 - George Shaya (Dynamos Football Club)
- 1976 - George Shaya (Dynamos Football Club)
- 1977 - George Shaya (Dynamos Football Club)
- 1978 - George Rollo (Arcadia United Football Club)
- 1979 - Shacky Tauro (CAPS United Football Club)
- 1980 - David Mandigora (Dynamos Football Club)
- 1981 - Stanley Ndunduma (CAPS United Football Club)
- 1982 - Japhet Mparutsa (Dynamos Football Club)
- 1983 - Ephert Lungu (Rio Tinto Football Club)
- 1984 - James Takavada (Zisco Steel Football Club)
- 1985 - Stanley Ndunduma (Black Rhinos Football Club)
- 1986 - Moses Chunga (Dynamos Football Club)
- 1987 - Mercedes Sibanda (Highlanders Football Club)
- 1988 - Ephraim Chawanda (Zimbabwe Saints Football Club)
- 1989 - Masimba Dinyero (Black Mambas Football Club]]
- 1990 - Peter Ndlovu (Highlanders Football Club) and George Nechironga (CAPS United Football Club)
- 1991 - Peter Ndlovu (Highlanders Football Club)
- 1992 - Wilfred Mugeyi (Black Aces Football Club)
- 1993 - Agent Sawu (Zimbabwe Saints Football Club]])
- 1994 - Memory Mucherahowa (Dynamos Football Club)
- 1995 - Tauya Murehwa (Dynamos Football Club)
- 1996 - Stewart Murisa (CAPS United Football Club)
- 1997 - Walter Chuma (Hwange Football Club)
- 1998/99 - Sizabantu Khoza (Highlanders Football Club)
- 2000 - Zenzo Moyo (Highlanders Football Club)
- 2001 - Maxwell Dube (Chapungu Football Club)
- 2002 - Dazzy Kapenya (Highlanders Football Club)
- 2003 - Energy Murambadoro (CAPS United Football Club)
- 2004 - Cephas Chimedza (CAPS United Football Club)
- 2005 - Joseph Kamwendo (CAPS United Football Club
- 2006 - Clemence Matawu (Motor Action Football Club)
- 2007 - Murape Murape (Dynamos Football Club)
- 2008 - Evans Chikwaikwai (Njube Sundowns Football Club)
- 2009 - Ramson Zhuwawo (Gunners Football Club)
- 2010 - Charles Sibanda (Motor Action Football Club
- 2011 - Washington Arubi (Dynamos Football Club)
- 2012 - Denver Mukamba (Dynamos Football Club)
- 2013 - Tawanda Muparati (Dynamos Football Club)
- 2014 - Dennis Dauda (ZPC Kariba Football Club)
- 2015 - Danny Phiri (Chicken Inn Football Club)
- 2016 - Hardlife Zvirekwi (CAPS United Football Club
- 2017 - Rodwell Chinyengetere (FC Platinum)
- 2018 - Rodwell Chinyengetere (FC Platinum
- 2019 - Joel Ngodzo (CAPS United Football Club]])
- 2020 - No Selection due to Coronavirus pandemic