Zhemu Soda is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for Muzarabani North under the Zanu PF ticket. He is the Minister of Energy and Power Development in Zimbabwe after Fortune Chasi was fired.[1]

Background

He was born on the 4th of June in 1974 in Centenary and is married to Precious. The couple is blessed with one daughter and three sons.[2]

Education

Zhemu attended Muzarabani Primary from 1981 to 1987 and Muzarabani Secondary school. He finished his secondary education at Machaya Secondary School. He attained a BCom in Accounting from Zimbabwe Open University and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA). He also has certificate in Quality management systems.

Career

Political

He joined politics in 1994 as a member of the youth league of ZANU PF. Zhemu rose through the ranks to become secretary for education at district level, main wing. His appointment as the new Minister of Energy is the first time to be in public office.

Professional

He worked for Cottco Sanyati beginning as a clerk and rose through the ranks to become the depot accountant. until 2004 and later joined Alliance Ginneries as Regional Manager but still within the cotton industry before retiring in 2017.

Events

Hwange Expansion

In February 2023, Ministry of Energy and Power Development Minister Soda Zhemu said the expansion of the Hwange Thermal Power Station’s Unit 7 is 99 percent complete, with only the synchronisation of the whole system set to be done. The Unit was expected to add 300MW to the national grid upon completion. Synchronisation would be completed anytime this month (i.e. February). Hwange Unit 7 had actually progressed with all other systems having undergone commissioning tests and they were successful. One of the critical stages in the commissioning of a power station is the achievement of certain revolutions of the turbine and that was achieved. We expect that anytime from now given that the whole system is 99 percent complete; we are only left with one percent which is the synchronisation of the whole system. Work on the project started in August 2018 using an initial $199 million from China Eximbank but its completion was delayed by the outbreak of the coronavirus in late 2019. According to the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) website, 13 February 2023, Hwange Thermal Power Station was generating 378MW. [3]