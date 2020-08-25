Difference between revisions of "Soda Zhemu"

'''Soda Zhemu''' is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for Muzarabani North under the [[Zanu PF]] ticket. He is the Minister of Energy and Power Development in Zimbabwe after [[Fortune Chasi]] was fired.<ref name="savannanews">Casper Dube, [https://savannanews.com/who-is-soda-zhemu-the-new-energy-minister/], ''Savanna News, Published: 14 August, 2020, Accessed: 14 August, 2020''</ref>
 
Line 5: Line 69:
  
 
==Education==
 
==Education==
Zhemu attended  Muzarabani Primary from 1981 to 1987 and Muzarabani Secondary school. He finished his secondary education at Machaya Secondary School. He attained a BCom in Accounting from [[Zimbabwe Open University]] and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA). He also has certificate in Quality management systems
+
Zhemu attended  Muzarabani Primary from 1981 to 1987 and Muzarabani Secondary school. He finished his secondary education at Machaya Secondary School. He attained a BCom in Accounting from [[Zimbabwe Open University]] and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA). He also has certificate in Quality management systems.
  
 
==Career==
 
==Career==
Line 13: Line 77:
 
===Professional===
 
===Professional===
 
He worked for Cottco Sanyati beginning as a clerk and rose through the ranks to become the depot accountant. until 2004 and later joined Alliance Ginneries as Regional Manager but still within the cotton industry before retiring in 2017.
 
He worked for Cottco Sanyati beginning as a clerk and rose through the ranks to become the depot accountant. until 2004 and later joined Alliance Ginneries as Regional Manager but still within the cotton industry before retiring in 2017.
 
 
 
  
  
 
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
[[Category:Politicians]]
 
[[Category:Politicians]]
 
[[Category:Government Ministers]]
 
[[Category:Government Ministers]]

Latest revision as of 08:40, 25 August 2020

Soda Zhemu
Soda Zhemu
Minister of Energy and Power Development
Assumed office
August 2020
Preceded byFortune Chasi
ConstituencyMuzarabani North

Soda Zhemu is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for Muzarabani North under the Zanu PF ticket. He is the Minister of Energy and Power Development in Zimbabwe after Fortune Chasi was fired.[1]

Background

He was born on the 4th of June in 1974 in Centenary and is married to Precious. The couple is blessed with one daughter and three sons.[2]

Education

Zhemu attended Muzarabani Primary from 1981 to 1987 and Muzarabani Secondary school. He finished his secondary education at Machaya Secondary School. He attained a BCom in Accounting from Zimbabwe Open University and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA). He also has certificate in Quality management systems.

Career

Political

He joined politics in 1994 as a member of the youth league of ZANU PF. Zhemu rose through the ranks to become secretary for education at district level, main wing. His appointment as the new Minister of Energy is the first time to be in public office.

Professional

He worked for Cottco Sanyati beginning as a clerk and rose through the ranks to become the depot accountant. until 2004 and later joined Alliance Ginneries as Regional Manager but still within the cotton industry before retiring in 2017.


References

  1. Casper Dube, [1], Savanna News, Published: 14 August, 2020, Accessed: 14 August, 2020
  2. Daniel Chigunwe, [2], The Herald, Published: 13 August, 2018, Accessed: 14 August, 2020
