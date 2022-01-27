Difference between revisions of "Soko Murehwa"
|
m (Text replacement - "{\|blank:class="pintablefloat".*\n\|\+\n\|-blank:class="pintablemore".*\n\|blank:.*blank:\|\n<rss .*<\/rss>(\n\n\[.*])?\n\|}" to "")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
[[File:Monkey1.jpg|250px|thumb|right|Monkey/Soko/Ncube]]'''Soko Murehwa''' is a Zimbabwean totem/mutupo/isibongo. The totem has a very long history among the indigenous societies which include the [[Shona]], the [[Ndebele]], [[Tonga]], [[Venda]], [[Kalanga]], among others. Every totem has a branch which distinguishes it from the others. In Shona, these small branches are referred to as chidawo in Shona. In this particular instance, Murehwa is the chidawo for the totem.
[[File:Monkey1.jpg|250px|thumb|right|Monkey/Soko/Ncube]]'''Soko Murehwa''' is a Zimbabwean totem/mutupo/isibongo. The totem has a very long history among the indigenous societies which include the [[Shona]], the [[Ndebele]], [[Tonga]], [[Venda]], [[Kalanga]], among others. Every totem has a branch which distinguishes it from the others. In Shona, these small branches are referred to as chidawo in Shona. In this particular instance, Murehwa is the chidawo for the totem.
|−
Soko Murehwa, which belongs to the main Soko cluster has a close relationship with the animal monkey and its taboos include refraining from monkey meat. It has for long been used as a form of identity; identifying people of belonging to that totem with a unique social, economic, or historical background and past. It was thus a common unifying factor which bound together individuals, families and clans.
|+
Soko Murehwa, which belongs to the main Soko cluster has a close relationship with the animal monkey and its taboos include refraining from monkey meat. It has for long been used as a form of identity; identifying people of belonging to that totem with a unique social, economic, or historical background and past. It was thus a common unifying factor which bound together individuals, families and clans.
|−
Totems in [[Zimbabwe]] are not a thing of the past despite the changes that have come with time. Many people are still identified by their respective totems. Like other totems in Zimbabwe, the Soko Murehwa totem is used in addressing people, by and large the elders, and is associated with family dignity and respect. It has also been used in praise poetry, thanksgiving, even in times of mourning.
|+
Totems in [[Zimbabwe]] are not a thing of the past despite the changes that have come with time. Many people are still identified by their respective totems. Like other totems in Zimbabwe, the Soko Murehwatotem is used in addressing people, by and large the elders, and is associated with family dignity and respect. It has also been used in praise poetry, thanksgiving, even in times of mourning.
|+
|+
== Shona Praise Poem ==
== Shona Praise Poem ==
|−
Maita Soko<br>
Maita Soko<br>
Murehwa<br>
Murehwa<br>
|Line 73:
|Line 74:
Aiwa zvaitwa<br>
Aiwa zvaitwa<br>
Zvaonekwa Mugagami<ref name="shonahistory">, [http://shonahistory.co.za/2014/10/03/nhetembo-yevanhu-vokwachinhamhora/ Soko Murehwa],''Shona History'', retrieved:16 Mar 2015"</ref>
Zvaonekwa Mugagami<ref name="shonahistory">, [http://shonahistory.co.za/2014/10/03/nhetembo-yevanhu-vokwachinhamhora/ Soko Murehwa],''Shona History'', retrieved:16 Mar 2015"</ref>
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
== References ==
== References ==
|Line 90:
|Line 79:
<references/>
<references/>
|−
{{
|+
{{
|+
|=
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
}}
Latest revision as of 13:20, 27 January 2022
Soko Murehwa is a Zimbabwean totem/mutupo/isibongo. The totem has a very long history among the indigenous societies which include the Shona, the Ndebele, Tonga, Venda, Kalanga, among others. Every totem has a branch which distinguishes it from the others. In Shona, these small branches are referred to as chidawo in Shona. In this particular instance, Murehwa is the chidawo for the totem.
Soko Murehwa, which belongs to the main Soko cluster has a close relationship with the animal monkey and its taboos include refraining from monkey meat. It has for long been used as a form of identity; identifying people of belonging to that totem with a unique social, economic, or historical background and past. It was thus a common unifying factor which bound together individuals, families and clans.
Totems in Zimbabwe are not a thing of the past despite the changes that have come with time. Many people are still identified by their respective totems. Like other totems in Zimbabwe, the Soko Murehwa totem is used in addressing people, by and large the elders, and is associated with family dignity and respect. It has also been used in praise poetry, thanksgiving, even in times of mourning.
See Totems, Zimbabwe.
Shona Praise Poem
Maita Soko
Murehwa
Zvaitwa, Matarira;
Soko yangu yiyi
Maita Marovahombe
Mwana webveni
Chirongo
Zvaitwa Tateguru
Zvaitwa Wagutahuzamura
Maita zvenyu Vari Makoromokwa
VaGurusvusvu
Vana vaGurumwandira
Maita VaRisinamhapa
VaNhambatsva
Vachitamba neruwere
Vamahobi anenge rihwa
Zvaitwa Mukuruvara
Mushonganamawere
Kuziva zvenyu, VaNhombatsva
Mvurume
Maita Mwana waPfumojena
muranganepfumo
Mugagami
Vane meso anoendaenda
kunge zangira remukaka
Maita VaJena
Chirongo changu chichi
Vane kufamba kunenge kukavira nyimo
Kutizira kuchinge kudyara nzungu
Makudzagwara
Vanorarama nezvokuba
Maita Vari Mandiya
Vari Kaporomondo
Zvaitwa WaBveni
Wakakumba dzose netsombori
nehwenya
nohowa
matunduru namatamba
Vana vaNzvere
VaKanorimona
mhanza ichipenya
semheni yemvura yemunhurukwa
Vorutovatova
Pambambarize maiti mobviswa, maiti “Ndofira pano”
Pamasvosve maitakura chara negumbo
VaHunye Mukonde
Muchinamira ruware somunobika kana kupakura sadza
Mava pashongwe, mokarara, mukono waTingini
wakabva Mahumwi
kwakarera mukanwa nemunyu
Vane vhudzi risingapumhwi
VaMushambanezhizha
Zvaitwa Mwana waTingini
ari Mahumwi
anokwira Rupara nemeno
Hekani Chirongo
Aiwa zvaitwa
Zvaonekwa Mugagami[1]
References
- ↑ , Soko Murehwa,Shona History, retrieved:16 Mar 2015"