Soko Murehwa is a Zimbabwean totem/mutupo/isibongo. The totem has a very long history among the indigenous societies which include the Shona, the Ndebele, Tonga, Venda, Kalanga, among others. Every totem has a branch which distinguishes it from the others. In Shona, these small branches are referred to as chidawo in Shona. In this particular instance, Murehwa is the chidawo for the totem.

Soko Murehwa, which belongs to the main Soko cluster has a close relationship with the animal monkey and its taboos include refraining from monkey meat. It has for long been used as a form of identity; identifying people of belonging to that totem with a unique social, economic, or historical background and past. It was thus a common unifying factor which bound together individuals, families and clans.

Totems in Zimbabwe are not a thing of the past despite the changes that have come with time. Many people are still identified by their respective totems. Like other totems in Zimbabwe, the Soko Murehwa totem is used in addressing people, by and large the elders, and is associated with family dignity and respect. It has also been used in praise poetry, thanksgiving, even in times of mourning.

See Totems, Zimbabwe.



Shona Praise Poem

Maita Soko

Murehwa

Zvaitwa, Matarira;

Soko yangu yiyi

Maita Marovahombe

Mwana webveni

Chirongo

Zvaitwa Tateguru

Zvaitwa Wagutahuzamura

Maita zvenyu Vari Makoromokwa

VaGurusvusvu

Vana vaGurumwandira

Maita VaRisinamhapa

VaNhambatsva

Vachitamba neruwere

Vamahobi anenge rihwa

Zvaitwa Mukuruvara

Mushonganamawere

Kuziva zvenyu, VaNhombatsva

Mvurume

Maita Mwana waPfumojena

muranganepfumo

Mugagami

Vane meso anoendaenda

kunge zangira remukaka

Maita VaJena

Chirongo changu chichi

Vane kufamba kunenge kukavira nyimo

Kutizira kuchinge kudyara nzungu

Makudzagwara

Vanorarama nezvokuba

Maita Vari Mandiya

Vari Kaporomondo

Zvaitwa WaBveni

Wakakumba dzose netsombori

nehwenya

nohowa

matunduru namatamba

Vana vaNzvere

VaKanorimona

mhanza ichipenya

semheni yemvura yemunhurukwa

Vorutovatova

Pambambarize maiti mobviswa, maiti “Ndofira pano”

Pamasvosve maitakura chara negumbo

VaHunye Mukonde

Muchinamira ruware somunobika kana kupakura sadza

Mava pashongwe, mokarara, mukono waTingini

wakabva Mahumwi

kwakarera mukanwa nemunyu

Vane vhudzi risingapumhwi

VaMushambanezhizha

Zvaitwa Mwana waTingini

ari Mahumwi

anokwira Rupara nemeno

Hekani Chirongo

Aiwa zvaitwa

Zvaonekwa Mugagami[1]

Pindula Market





References

↑ Soko Murehwa,Shona History, retrieved:16 Mar 2015" , retrieved:16 Mar 2015"



