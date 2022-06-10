The Solar Publication is a monthly, two page, PDF, all electronic publication, started in October 2020. It is intended to educate Zimbabweans about Solar (and other alternatives) in Zimbabwe, using Zimbabwean knowledge and experiences.

Solar Publication 4, Page 1

Concept

The audience will be buyers and users at the lower end of the economic scale. It is an education document. We in Zimbabwe have experience and knowledge, that is relevant to Zimbabwe. And it is a celebration of Zimbabwean solar, and other 'alternatives' including energy. The target audience are people with no or little knowledge. People who want to venture into solar power as they feel it must have benefits for them, but they do not know what are they buying, how do they start, is it really worth it, and where do they go?

Solar Publication 1, Page 1

The publication will also be a forum for discussion. Between users and installers, and also between installers and salesmen.

It is produced by Michael Laban / K&I Presentations, who is backed up by a team of local practitioners.

Issues

2020

Volume 1, Issue 1 (Why?) File:Solar Publication, Vol 1, Iss 1, Oct 2020.pdf

Volume 1, Issue 2 (Basics, Terms) File:SP1Issue2.pdf

Volume 1, Issue 3 (Getting Started) File:SP1Issue3.pdf



2021

Volume 1, Issue 4 (Installation, Jan '21). File:SP1Issue4.pdf

Volume 1, Issue 5 (Batteries, Feb '21). File:SP1Issue5.pdf

Volume 1, Issue 6 (Panels - Mar '21). File:SP1Issue6a.pdf

Volume 1, Issue 7 (Inverters - Apr '21). File:SP1Issue7.pdf



Solar Publication 6, Page 1

Volume 1, Issue 8 (Q&A - May '21). File:SP1Issue8.pdf

Volume 1, Issue 9 (Prices - Jun '21). File:SP1Issue9.pdf

Volume 1, Issue 10 (Solar Cookers - Jul '21). File:SPAIssue10.pdf

Volume 1, Issue 11 (Wind Turbines - Aug '21). File:SP1Issue11.pdf

Volume 1, Issue 12 (Conversation - Sept '21). File:SP1Issue12.pdf



Volume 2, Issue 1 (first issue of second year - October 2021). File:SP2Issue1.pdf

Volume 2, Issue 2 (Floating Panels, Consumption, E-Cycles - Nov '21) File:SP2Issue2.pdf

Volume 2 Issue 3 (Worldwide cost of electricity). File:SP2Issue3.pdf



2022

Volume 2 Issue 4 (Happening in Africa - Jan '22). File:SP2Issue4.pdf

Volume 2 Issue 5 (National Blood Transfusion Service - Feb '22). File:SP2Issue5.pdf

Volume 2 Issue 6 (Flow Batteries - Mar '22) File:SP2Issue6.pdf

Volume 2 Issue 7 (After missed month) File:SP2Issue7.pdf

Volume 2 Issue 8 Contribution, History, E-Bike ride) File:SP2Issue8.pdf

