Solly Msimanga is a South African politician and a member of the Democratic Alliance (DA). In November 2020, Msimanga was elected the leader of the DA in Gauteng. He is also the former Tshwane mayor.

In September 2020, he was appointed to the position of acting provincial leader following the resignation of John Moodey from the DA after 22 years with the party. In November the same year he was elected the leader of Gauteng province during a virtual conference. Msimanga beat James Lorimer by getting 75% of the vote at the party's virtual elective conference.[1][2]

On 6 May 2021, a video of Solly Msimanga with a bloody face and nose did the rounds on social media platforms. Solly Msimanga looks to have been assaulted although the reason for the assault was unknown. The person who beat Msimanga appeared to be someone whom he knew. He was allegedly beaten up over a 1,4 rand million debt.