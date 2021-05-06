|description= Solly Msimanga is a South African politician and a member of the Democratic Alliance (DA). In November 2020, Msimanga was elected the leader of the DA in Gauteng. He is also the former Tshwane mayor.

Solly Msimanga is a South African politician and a member of the Democratic Alliance (DA). In November 2020, Msimanga was elected the leader of the DA in Gauteng. He is also the former Tshwane mayor.

Background

He was raised partly in Jeffsville and partly in Atteridgeville by his grandmother and mother. Msimanga's mother was unemployed for a very long time. After some years she worked at PMP (Pretoria Metal Pressings). She also worked as a cleaner for several companies.[1]

Age

He was born on 16 July 1980.

Wife

Monde Msimanga

The couple were married in August 2006. They worked together at Project Literacy in 2004.

Children

Sons, Aobokwe, and Amogelang[1]

Education

After completing his high school education, he furthered his education at Vista University.[1]

Political Career

Since his start in 2006, he has held positions as an operational provincial director for Gauteng, chairman of the DA in Pretoria, a councillor and caucus leader and in 2014 he was elected to the provincial legislature.[1]

In September 2020, he was appointed to the position of acting provincial leader following the resignation of John Moodey from the DA after 22 years with the party. In November the same year he was elected the leader of Gauteng province during a virtual conference. Msimanga beat James Lorimer by getting 75% of the vote at the party's virtual elective conference.[2][3]

Video

On 6 May 2021, a video of Solly Msimanga with a bloody face and nose did the rounds on social media platforms. Solly Msimanga was assaulted allegedly for failing to pay a 1,4 rand million debt. The person who beat Msimanga appeared to be someone whom he knew.