==Background==
==Background==
Solomon Madzore was born on 17 December 1975.
Solomon Madzore was born on 17 December 1975.
* [[Welshman Ncube]]
* [[Welshman Ncube]]
Revision as of 11:20, 2 July 2021
|Solomon Madzore
|Born
|December 17, 1975
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Politician
|Known for
|Being a Member of Palriament
|Political party
|MDC-T
Solomon Madzore is a Zimbabwan politician and member of the MDC-T party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Dzivarasekwa Constituency.
Background
Solomon Madzore was born on 17 December 1975. He is the younger brother of Paul Madzore.
Wife
Solomon Madzore is married to Charity.[1]
2013 Arrest
Madzore was arrested and charged with undermining President Robert Mugabe’s authority after allegedly calling him a “limping donkey”.
Madzore was granted bail by Bindura Magistrate Elisha Singano but remained in custody after State prosecutor Munyaradzi Mataranyika invoked Section 121 of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act, claiming he wanted to appeal against the $100 bail order. The section gives prosecutors powers to notify the court of their intention to challenge a bail order and, in such cases, the suspect remains in custody for seven days pending the hearing of the appeal.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Solomon Madzore’s wife in anguish , Nehanda Radio, Published: May 9, 2013, Retrieved: July 2, 2021