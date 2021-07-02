Madzore was granted bail by Bindura Magistrate Elisha Singano but remained in custody after State prosecutor Munyaradzi Mataranyika invoked Section 121 of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act, claiming he wanted to appeal against the $100 bail order. The section gives prosecutors powers to notify the court of their intention to challenge a bail order and, in such cases, the suspect remains in custody for seven days pending the hearing of the appeal.<ref name="NR"/>

Madzore was arrested and charged with undermining President Robert Mugabe’s authority after allegedly calling him a “limping donkey”.

Solomon Madzore is married to Charity.<ref name="NR">[https://nehandaradio.com/2013/05/09/solomon-madzores-wife-in-anguish/ Solomon Madzore’s wife in anguish] , ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: May 9, 2013, Retrieved: July 2, 2021</ref>

Solomon Madzore was born on 17 December 1975. He is the younger brother of [[Paul Madzore]].

Solomon Madzore is a Zimbabwan politician and member of the MDC-T party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Dzivarasekwa Constituency.

Background

Solomon Madzore was born on 17 December 1975. He is the younger brother of Paul Madzore.

Wife

Solomon Madzore is married to Charity.[1]

2013 Arrest

Madzore was arrested and charged with undermining President Robert Mugabe’s authority after allegedly calling him a “limping donkey”.

Madzore was granted bail by Bindura Magistrate Elisha Singano but remained in custody after State prosecutor Munyaradzi Mataranyika invoked Section 121 of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act, claiming he wanted to appeal against the $100 bail order. The section gives prosecutors powers to notify the court of their intention to challenge a bail order and, in such cases, the suspect remains in custody for seven days pending the hearing of the appeal.[1]



