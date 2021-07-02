Madzore was granted bail by Bindura Magistrate Elisha Singano but remained in custody after State prosecutor Munyaradzi Mataranyika invoked Section 121 of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act, claiming he wanted to appeal against the $100 bail order. The section gives prosecutors powers to notify the court of their intention to challenge a bail order and, in such cases, the suspect remains in custody for seven days pending the hearing of the appeal.<ref name="NR"/ ><ref name="G">David Smith, [https://www.theguardian.com/world/2013/may/08/zimbabwe-solomon-madzore-robert-mugabe Zimbabwe: Solomon Madzore denies calling Robert Mugabe 'limping donkey'], ''The Guardian'', Published: May 8, 2013, Retrieved: July 2, 2021</ref >

Madzore was arrested and charged with undermining President Robert Mugabe’s authority after allegedly calling him a “limping donkey” who should be put out to pasture. Madzore was arrested on 2 May 2013 after allegedly insulting Mugabe during a pre-election rally in Mbire, Mashonaland Central province .

Solomon Madzore is a Zimbabwan politician and member of the MDC-T party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Dzivarasekwa Constituency.

Background

Solomon Madzore was born on 17 December 1975. He is the younger brother of Paul Madzore.

Wife

Solomon Madzore is married to Charity.[1]

Children

Madzore and his wife Charity have two children together.[2]

2013 Arrest

Madzore was arrested and charged with undermining President Robert Mugabe’s authority after allegedly calling him a “limping donkey” who should be put out to pasture. Madzore was arrested on 2 May 2013 after allegedly insulting Mugabe during a pre-election rally in Mbire, Mashonaland Central province.

Arrest For Murder

In 2012, Madzore was released after 13 months in remand custody at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

Madzore and another MDC-T activist, Lovemore Taruvinga Magaya, who together with 27 other party activists faced allegations of murdering Police Inspector Petros Mutedza in Glen View in 2011, were granted $500 bail each in November 2012. After being granted bail, Madzore remained in prison yet another day as papers authorising his release were not in order.[2]



