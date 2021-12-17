Solomon Madzore followed [[Tendai Biti]] when he left [[Morgan Tsvangirai]]'s [[MDC-T]] to form MDC Renewal which was renamed the [[People’s Democratic Party]]. In 2015, Madzore was elected the party's deputy organising secretary.<ref name="HZ">Talent Chimutambwi, [https://www.herald.co.zw/chaos-at-mdc-renewal-congress/ Chaos at MDC Renewal congress], ''The Herald'', Published: September 12, 2015, Retrieved: December 17, 2021</ref>

Solomon Madzore was a student at the [[University of Zimbabwe]] before his arrest for the alleged murder of a police officer in 2011. In 2013, his application to resume his studies at the institution was denied on the basis that he was facing criminal charges. It is unclear if he managed to finish his studies.<ref name="News">[https://www.newsday.co.zw/2013/07/uz-chucks-out-mdc-ts-madzore/ UZ chucks out MDC-T’s Madzore], ''NewsDay'', Published: July 23, 2013, Retrieved: December 17, 2021</ref>

Solomon Madzore is a Zimbabwan politician and member of the MDC-T party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Dzivarasekwa Constituency.

Background

Solomon Madzore was born on 17 December 1975. He is the younger brother of Paul Madzore.

Wife

Solomon Madzore is married to Charity.[1]

Children

Madzore and his wife Charity have two children together.[2]

Education

Solomon Madzore was a student at the University of Zimbabwe before his arrest for the alleged murder of a police officer in 2011. In 2013, his application to resume his studies at the institution was denied on the basis that he was facing criminal charges. It is unclear if he managed to finish his studies.[3]

Political Career

Solomon Madzore followed Tendai Biti when he left Morgan Tsvangirai's MDC-T to form MDC Renewal which was renamed the People’s Democratic Party. In 2015, Madzore was elected the party's deputy organising secretary.[4]

2013 Arrest

Madzore was arrested and charged with undermining President Robert Mugabe’s authority after allegedly calling him a “limping donkey” who should be put out to pasture. Madzore was arrested on 2 May 2013 after allegedly insulting Mugabe during a pre-election rally in Mbire, Mashonaland Central province.

Madzore was granted bail by Bindura Magistrate Elisha Singano but remained in custody after State prosecutor Munyaradzi Mataranyika invoked Section 121 of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act, claiming he wanted to appeal against the $100 bail order. The section gives prosecutors powers to notify the court of their intention to challenge a bail order and, in such cases, the suspect remains in custody for seven days pending the hearing of the appeal.[1][5]

Arrest For Murder

In 2012, Madzore was released after 13 months in remand custody at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

Madzore and another MDC-T activist, Lovemore Taruvinga Magaya, who together with 27 other party activists faced allegations of murdering Police Inspector Petros Mutedza in Glen View in 2011, were granted $500 bail each in November 2012. After being granted bail, Madzore remained in prison yet another day as papers authorising his release were not in order.[2]

In 2017, Solomon Madzore sued the Home Affairs Minister, Police Commissioner-General, and the Prosecutor General for unlawful arrest and detention over the murder case of police Inspector Petros Mutedza.

Madzore was seeking US$120 000 in damages. Solomon Madzore accused the defendants of having been responsible for what he called unlawful arrest, detention, malicious prosecution, pain and suffering.

Madzore was also claiming special damages for loss of income incurred from the 4th of October in 2011 when he was arrested by the police at his Waterfalls home over the murder of Inspector Mutedza.

In his court papers, Solomon Madzore argued that despite showing proof that he had been with his wife who suffered a miscarriage on the day in question at Dr Regis Munyoro he was detained and remanded in custody until the 12th of December when he was discharged at the close of the state case.

He argued that he spent 405 days in solitary confinement at Chikurubi Maximum Prison in spite of confirmation of his alibi by the police and without evidence linking him to the crime.

He sought damages to the tune of US$120 000 and the matter was set down for hearing on Wednesday the 22nd of March 2017.[6]



