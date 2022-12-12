|description= Solomon Madzore is a Zimbabwan politician and member of the MDC-T party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Dzivarasekwa Constituency.

He sought damages to the tune of US$120 000 and the matter was set down for hearing on Wednesday '''22 March 2017 ''' . <ref name="BT">[https://bulawayo24.com/index-id-news-sc-national-byo-106687.html Solomon Madzore sues Minister for unlawful arrest], ''Bulawayo24'', Published: March 20, 2017, Retrieved: December 15, 2021</ref>

He argued that he spent 405 days in solitary confinement at Chikurubi Maximum Prison in spite of confirmation of his alibi by the police and without evidence linking him to the crime.

In his court papers, Solomon Madzore argued that despite showing proof that he had been with his wife who suffered a miscarriage on the day in question at Dr Regis Munyoro he was detained and remanded in custody until the 12th of December when he was discharged at the close of the state case.

Madzore was also claiming special damages for loss of income incurred from the 4th of October in 2011 when he was arrested by the police at his Waterfalls home over the murder of Inspector Mutedza.

Madzore was seeking US$120 000 in damages. Solomon Madzore accused the defendants of having been responsible for what he called unlawful arrest, detention, malicious prosecution, pain and suffering.

In 2017, Solomon Madzore sued the Home Affairs Minister, Police Commissioner-General, and the Prosecutor General for unlawful arrest and detention over the murder case of police Inspector Petros Mutedza.

Madzore and another MDC-T activist, Lovemore Taruvinga Magaya, who together with 27 other party activists faced allegations of murdering Police Inspector Petros Mutedza in Glen View in 2011, were granted $500 bail each in November 2012. After being granted bail, Madzore remained in prison yet another day as papers authorising his release were not in order.<ref name="ND"/>

In 2012, Madzore was released after 13 months in remand custody at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

Madzore was granted bail by Bindura Magistrate Elisha Singano but remained in custody after State prosecutor Munyaradzi Mataranyika invoked Section 121 of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act, claiming he wanted to appeal against the $100 bail order. The section gives prosecutors powers to notify the court of their intention to challenge a bail order and, in such cases, the suspect remains in custody for seven days pending the hearing of the appeal.<ref name="NR"/><ref name="G">David Smith , [https://www.theguardian.com/world/2013/may/08/zimbabwe-solomon-madzore-robert-mugabe Zimbabwe: Solomon Madzore denies calling Robert Mugabe ' limping donkey ' ], '' The Guardian '' , Published: May 8, 2013, Retrieved: July 2, 2021</ref>

Madzore was arrested and charged with undermining President Robert Mugabe’s authority after allegedly calling him a “limping donkey” who should be put out to pasture. Madzore was arrested on 2 May 2013 after allegedly insulting Mugabe during a pre-election rally in Mbire, Mashonaland Central province.

In his court papers , ''' Solomon Madzore ''' argued that despite showing proof that he had been with his wife who suffered a miscarriage on the day in question at Dr Regis Munyoro he was detained and remanded in custody until '''12 December ''' when he was discharged at the close of the state case.

''' Madzore ''' was also claiming special damages for loss of income incurred from '''4 October 2011''' when he was arrested by the police at his [[ Waterfalls ]] home over the murder of Inspector Mutedza .

Solomon Madzore followed [[Tendai Biti]] when he left [[Morgan Tsvangirai]]'s [[MDC-T]] to form MDC Renewal which was renamed the [[ People’s Democratic Party ]] . In 2015, Madzore was elected the party's deputy organising secretary . <ref name="HZ">Talent Chimutambwi, [https://www.herald.co.zw/chaos-at-mdc-renewal-congress/ Chaos at MDC Renewal congress], ''The Herald'', Published: September 12, 2015, Retrieved: December 17, 2021</ref>

'''Madzore''' was seeking US$120 000 in damages. '''Solomon Madzore''' accused the defendants of having been responsible for what he called unlawful arrest, detention, malicious prosecution, pain and suffering.

In '''2017''', ''' Solomon Madzore ''' sued the Home Affairs Minister, Police Commissioner-General, and the Prosecutor General for unlawful arrest and detention over the murder case of police Inspector Petros Mutedza .

Solomon Madzore was a student at the [[University of Zimbabwe]] before his arrest for the alleged murder of a police officer in 2011. In 2013, his application to resume his studies at the institution was denied on the basis that he was facing criminal charges. It is unclear if he managed to finish his studies.<ref name="News">[https://www.newsday.co . zw/2013/07/uz-chucks-out-mdc-ts-madzore/ UZ chucks out MDC-T’s Madzore], ''NewsDay'', Published: July 23, 2013, Retrieved: December 17, 2021</ref>

'''Madzore''' and another MDC-T activist, [[Lovemore Taruvinga Magaya]], who together with 27 other party activists faced allegations of murdering Police Inspector [[Petros Mutedza]] in Glen View in '''2011''', were granted $500 bail each in '''November 2012'''. After being granted bail, '''Madzore''' remained in prison yet another day as papers authorising his release were not in order. <ref name = "ND"/>

In '''2012''', '''Madzore''' was released after 13 months in remand custody at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

Madzore and his wife Charity have two children together .<ref name=" ND "> CHARLES LAITON/MOSES MATENGA , [https://www. newsday . co.zw / 2012 / 11 / madzore - finally - walks - to - freedom/ Madzore finally walks to freedom ], '' NewsDay '', Published: November 15 , 2012 , Retrieved: July 2, 2021</ref>

'''Madzore''' was arrested and charged with undermining President Robert Mugabe’s authority after allegedly calling him a “limping donkey” who should be put out to pasture. '''Madzore''' was arrested on '''2 May 2013''' after allegedly insulting Mugabe during a pre-election rally in Mbire, [[Mashonaland Central Province]].

Solomon Madzore is married to Charity .<ref name=" NR ">[https:// nehandaradio . com / 2013/05/09/solomon - madzores - wife - in - anguish / Solomon Madzore’s wife in anguish ] , '' Nehanda Radio '', Published: May 9 , 2013 , Retrieved: July 2 , 2021</ref>

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Dzivarasekwa]]''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Solomon Madzore was born on 17 December 1975 . He is the younger brother of [ [Paul Madzore] ].

'''Solomon Madzore''' is a Zimbabwan politician and member of the [[MDC-T]] party. He was elected into parliament in ''' July 2013 ''' to represent [[Dzivarasekwa]] Constituency .

Personal Details

Born: 17 December 1975. He is the younger brother of Paul Madzore.

Marriage: Married to Charity. [1]

Children: They have two children together. [2]



School / Education

Tertiary: Student at the University of Zimbabwe before his arrest for the alleged murder of a police officer in 2011. In 2013, his application to resume his studies at the institution was denied on the basis that he was facing criminal charges. It is unclear if he managed to finish his studies. [3]

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Dzivarasekwa returned to Parliament:

Solomon Madzore of MDC–T with 6 591 votes or 49.57 percent,

of MDC–T with 6 591 votes or 49.57 percent, Never Kowo of Zanu PF with 5 402 votes or 40.63 percent,

Trynos Mgutshini of MDC–N with 715 votes or 5.38 percent,

2 others with 589 votes or 4.43 percent.

Total 13 297 votes

Solomon Madzore followed Tendai Biti when he left Morgan Tsvangirai's MDC-T to form MDC Renewal which was renamed the People’s Democratic Party. In 2015, Madzore was elected the party's deputy organising secretary. [4]

Events

2013 Arrest

Madzore was arrested and charged with undermining President Robert Mugabe’s authority after allegedly calling him a “limping donkey” who should be put out to pasture. Madzore was arrested on 2 May 2013 after allegedly insulting Mugabe during a pre-election rally in Mbire, Mashonaland Central Province.

Madzore was granted bail by Bindura Magistrate Elisha Singano but remained in custody after State prosecutor Munyaradzi Mataranyika invoked Section 121 of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act, claiming he wanted to appeal against the $100 bail order. The section gives prosecutors powers to notify the court of their intention to challenge a bail order and, in such cases, the suspect remains in custody for seven days pending the hearing of the appeal. [1][5]

Arrest For Murder

In 2012, Madzore was released after 13 months in remand custody at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

Madzore and another MDC-T activist, Lovemore Taruvinga Magaya, who together with 27 other party activists faced allegations of murdering Police Inspector Petros Mutedza in Glen View in 2011, were granted $500 bail each in November 2012. After being granted bail, Madzore remained in prison yet another day as papers authorising his release were not in order. [2]

In 2017, Solomon Madzore sued the Home Affairs Minister, Police Commissioner-General, and the Prosecutor General for unlawful arrest and detention over the murder case of police Inspector Petros Mutedza.

Madzore was seeking US$120 000 in damages. Solomon Madzore accused the defendants of having been responsible for what he called unlawful arrest, detention, malicious prosecution, pain and suffering.

Madzore was also claiming special damages for loss of income incurred from 4 October 2011 when he was arrested by the police at his Waterfalls home over the murder of Inspector Mutedza.

In his court papers, Solomon Madzore argued that despite showing proof that he had been with his wife who suffered a miscarriage on the day in question at Dr Regis Munyoro he was detained and remanded in custody until 12 December when he was discharged at the close of the state case.

He argued that he spent 405 days in solitary confinement at Chikurubi Maximum Prison in spite of confirmation of his alibi by the police and without evidence linking him to the crime.

He sought damages to the tune of US$120 000 and the matter was set down for hearing on Wednesday 22 March 2017. [6]







