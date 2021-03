Difference between revisions of "Solomon Mguni"

'''2018''' – elected to Ward 23 [[Bulawayo Municipality]] with 2792 votes, beating [[Denis Sayi]] of Zanu PF with 1123 votes, [[Madala Lungani Ndebele]] of MDC-T with 641 votes, [[Philani Gama]] of PRC with 317 votes, [[David Mhothi]] of ZAPU with 231 votes, [[Ngwalo Nyathi]], independent with 174 votes, [[Faith Bekezela Ndlovu]] of MRP with 147 votes, [[Pious Nkomo]] of FJCZ with 111 votes, [[Patrick Mangenah]] of ERA with 96 votes, [[Gregory Ncube]] of RPZ with 55 votes, and [[Monica Moyo]] of ZIPP with 30 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref> <br/>

He has been managing partner at a private law firm, Dube, Mguni & Dube Legal Practitioners which he co - founded in February 2015. His duties as managing partner included all aspects of administration, accountability for profit and loss, controlling costs and achieving revenue objectives. He is a member of the advisory board of Christian Legal Society-Zimbabwe , an organisation of Christian lawyers engaged in community development.

He is a holder of a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) Honours degree from the [[University of Zimbabwe]] and a Master of Laws (LLM) degree with specialisation in private law from the University of South Africa.

'''Solomon Mguni''' is a Zimbabwean duly registered legal practitioner, conveyancer and notary public. He is also the current [[Bulawayo]] Mayor after being elected in September 2018. He is a member of the opposition party, [[Movement for Democratic Change]].

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

His areas of interest include human rights, governance, and constitutional litigation. He is a member in good standing of the Law Society of Zimbabwe as well as the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights and the Christian Legal Society-Zimbabwe.

School / Education

Bachelor of Laws (LLB) Honours degree from University of Zimbabwe.

Master of Laws (LLM) degree with specialisation in private law from University of South Africa.

Service / Career

2009 - Private legal practice. Admitted in the Superior courts of Zimbabwe (High Court, Labour Court, Supreme Court of Appeal as well at the Constitutional court of Zimbabwe).

February 2015 - Managing partner (and co-founder) Dube, Mguni & Dube Legal Practitioners.

Member - Advisory Board of Christian Legal Society-Zimbabwe. (An organisation of Christian lawyers engaged in community development.)

2018 – elected to Ward 23 Bulawayo Municipality with 2792 votes, beating Denis Sayi of Zanu PF with 1123 votes, Madala Lungani Ndebele of MDC-T with 641 votes, Philani Gama of PRC with 317 votes, David Mhothi of ZAPU with 231 votes, Ngwalo Nyathi, independent with 174 votes, Faith Bekezela Ndlovu of MRP with 147 votes, Pious Nkomo of FJCZ with 111 votes, Patrick Mangenah of ERA with 96 votes, Gregory Ncube of RPZ with 55 votes, and Monica Moyo of ZIPP with 30 votes. [1]

September 2018 - Elected mayor of the City of Bulawayo. [2]

Events

Further Reading

[3]

References