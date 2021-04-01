Difference between revisions of "Solomon Mguni"

A meeting called by Kambarami to endorse Dube’s suspension was aborted following the protests by residents who went on to beat up some MDC councillors, among them [[Felix Mhaka]]. <br/>

The deputy mayor of Bulawayo, [[Tinashe Kambarami]] and councillor [[Silas Chigora]] were released on ZWL$100 bail each after a night in cells following their arrest 13 July 2019 for allegedly assaulting town clerk [[Christopher Dube]]. Dube was being forcibly removed from his office for refusing to accept a suspension letter from Kambarami, who was acting mayor on the day. Mayor ''' Solomon Mguni ''' was away on study leave when Kambarami tried to serve Dube with the suspension letter, and he has since reversed the suspension. <br/>

Solomon Mguni is a Zimbabwean duly registered legal practitioner, conveyancer and notary public. He is also the current Bulawayo Mayor after being elected in September 2018. He is a member of the Movement for Democratic Change.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

His areas of interest include human rights, governance, and constitutional litigation. He is a member in good standing of the Law Society of Zimbabwe as well as the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights and the Christian Legal Society-Zimbabwe.

School / Education

Bachelor of Laws (LLB) Honours degree from University of Zimbabwe.

Master of Laws (LLM) degree with specialisation in private law from University of South Africa.

Service / Career

2009 - Private legal practice. Admitted in the Superior courts of Zimbabwe (High Court, Labour Court, Supreme Court of Appeal as well at the Constitutional court of Zimbabwe).

February 2015 - Managing partner (and co-founder) Dube, Mguni & Dube Legal Practitioners.

Member - Advisory Board of Christian Legal Society-Zimbabwe. (An organisation of Christian lawyers engaged in community development.)

July 2018 – elected to Ward 23 Bulawayo Municipality with 2792 votes, beating Denis Sayi of Zanu PF with 1123 votes, Madala Lungani Ndebele of MDC-T with 641 votes, Philani Gama of PRC with 317 votes, David Mhothi of ZAPU with 231 votes, Ngwalo Nyathi, independent with 174 votes, Faith Bekezela Ndlovu of MRP with 147 votes, Pious Nkomo of FJCZ with 111 votes, Patrick Mangenah of ERA with 96 votes, Gregory Ncube of RPZ with 55 votes, and Monica Moyo of ZIPP with 30 votes. [1]

September 2018 - Elected mayor of the City of Bulawayo. [2]

Events

The deputy mayor of Bulawayo, Tinashe Kambarami and councillor Silas Chigora were released on ZWL$100 bail each after a night in cells following their arrest 13 July 2019 for allegedly assaulting town clerk Christopher Dube. Dube was being forcibly removed from his office for refusing to accept a suspension letter from Kambarami, who was acting mayor on the day. Mayor Solomon Mguni was away on study leave when Kambarami tried to serve Dube with the suspension letter, and he has since reversed the suspension.

A meeting called by Kambarami to endorse Dube’s suspension was aborted following the protests by residents who went on to beat up some MDC councillors, among them Felix Mhaka.

Magistrate Franklin Mkwananzi presided. Kambarami and Chigora were represented by lawyers Dickson Moyo and Maqhawe Ndlovu.

Further Reading

