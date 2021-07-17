|description= Lieutenant-Colonel Solomon Murombo is a Zimbabwean soldier. Murombo was in the news after an audio recording of an enraged Auxillia Mnangagwa was leaked. Auxillia Mnangagwa accused Murombo of spying on her and plotting to kill the President.

Lieutenant-Colonel Solomon Murombo is a Zimbabwean soldier. Murombo was in the news after an audio recording of an enraged Auxillia Mnangagwa was leaked. Auxillia Mnangagwa accused Murombo of spying on her and plotting to kill the President.

Leaked Audio

Mnangagwa’s wife, Auxillia, accused Murombo of spying on her and plotting to kill the president.

Temba Mliswa said that the audio was doctored and a poor impersonation of the First Lady. Writing on microblogging site Twitter, Mliswa said:

Listen to Auxillia Mnangagwa rants at Army officer about a coup against her husband by chinhu chedu #np on #SoundCloud Well tried hogwash! Why the desperation to tarnish FL honestly? There are the economy and fighting criminals to deal with. Let’s unite to fight crime. Wouldn’t a video of this occurrence be more credible than this doctored audio? I maintain it’s not her but a poor and malicious impersonation. There are forensic audits needing release and scrutiny in order to pave the way for a corrupt-free society and economic growth, let’s not lose focus. The FL is hardworking and any parallels drawn with the former are spiteful and relevance seeking. Anyway, u can’t pull a good woman down&I know such poppycock won’t deter her. Shame for those losers who’ve nothing better to do with their time than create falsehoods. They need to turn to new careers.

In the audio, Auxilla Mnangagwa was heard saying to Solomon Murombo:

"You must waylay me on the road, I’m coming from Bulawayo. If you don’t, straight away I’m coming to your office and you can do what you want with me. You can’t deal with women like this… me and you will get even. I’m going to make a story about this. I’m coming to your office to sit there. What threat am I? To who? What threat do I have? You draw your confidence from the fact that you have a gun. I’m coming there and you can shoot me… if you don’t shoot me before I get there, we’ll kill each other in your office...I’m just a mere woman, a grandmother. Go and shoot Mnangagwa, I ask for a pardon. Don’t shoot me because I’ve children. Just shoot Mnangagwa, because I know this is all about him. Just go and shoot him, why do you want to shoot me? What have I done? What threat do I pose to you Murombo? I don’t even know your wife. I’m coming to your office.

Career

After the leaked audio, Solomon Murombo was removed as commander of the 1 PG Battalion. Murombo was replaced by Lieutenant-Colonel Regis Mangezi.[2] Murombo was transferred to Zimbabwe Defence House.[3]