Difference between revisions of "Solomon chirume Tawengwa"
|
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->Solomon chirume Tawengwa | post-nominal...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 81:
|Line 81:
}}
}}
|−
'''Solomon chirume Tawengwa''' was a Zimbabwean politician and Executive
|+
'''Solomon chirume Tawengwa''' was a Zimbabwean politician and Executive [[Harare]] from 1996 to 1998.
==References==
==References==
Revision as of 10:48, 11 February 2021
|Solomon chirume Tawengwa
Solomon chirume Tawengwa was a Zimbabwean politician and Executive Mayor of Harare from 1996 to 1998.