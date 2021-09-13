To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

Solusi Adventist Secondary School Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.



Location

(September 2021)

Address: P.O. Solusi

Telephone: 263-283-264; 263-283-305

Web: https://sahs.ac.zw, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Solusi-Adventist-High-School-286957951795660/



History

Established 1894; reestablished 1981





School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Board of Management: Thabiso Sibanda, Chair.

Events

Associations

