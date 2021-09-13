Difference between revisions of "Solusi Adventist Secondary School"
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Web:''' https://sahs.ac.zw, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Solusi-Adventist-High-
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
==History==
Established 1894; reestablished 1981
Established 1894; reestablished 1981
Solusi Adventist Secondary School Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: P.O. Solusi
Telephone: 263-283-264; 263-283-305
Cell:
Email:
Web: https://sahs.ac.zw, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Solusi-Adventist-High-School-286957951795660/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Established 1894; reestablished 1981
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Board of Management: Thabiso Sibanda, Chair.
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.