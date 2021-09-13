'''Solusi Adventist School''' was established in '''1894''' , then reestablished in '''1981''' . It is a mixed Christian boarding school, run by the [[Seventh Day Adventist Church]] with assistance from the government.

'''Solusi Adventist Secondary School''' (High School) is a [[Seventh Day Adventist Church]] high school, in Figtree, [[Bulawayo]], [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]].

Solusi Adventist High School

Location

(September 2021)

Address: P.O. Solusi, Figtree, Bulawayo.

Telephone: 263-283-264; 263-283-305.

Cell: +263 712 792 735,

Email: admin@sahs.ac.zw

Web: https://sahs.ac.zw, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Solusi-Adventist-High-School-286957951795660/



History

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Board of Management: Thabiso Sibanda, Chair.

Events

Associations

Other information