Latest revision as of 07:46, 13 September 2021
Solusi Adventist Secondary School (High School) is a Seventh Day Adventist Church high school, in Figtree, Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: P.O. Solusi, Figtree, Bulawayo.
Telephone: 263-283-264; 263-283-305.
Cell: +263 712 792 735,
Email: admin@sahs.ac.zw
Web: https://sahs.ac.zw, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Solusi-Adventist-High-School-286957951795660/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Solusi Adventist School was established in 1894, then reestablished in 1981. It is a mixed Christian boarding school, run by the Seventh Day Adventist Church with assistance from the government.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Board of Management: Thabiso Sibanda, Chair.
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.