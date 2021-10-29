Solusi University

On '''31 October 1956''', the Board of Regents of the General Conference of [[Seventh Day Adventist Church ]] authorised the upgrading of Solusi to senior college status. By '''1958''', Solusi was already offering post-secondary course leading to Bachelor’s Degrees so that church workers throughout Southern and Central Africa would be more fully qualified to meet the leadership challenges of an increasingly sophisticated and more highly educated church membership. To enhance the quality of the program, and to facilitate acceptance of post-graduate studies at the international universities, negotiations were quickly begun to achieve affiliation with a fully accredited [[Seventh Day Adventist Church ]] university in the United States of America.<ref name="soulis"/>

On '''31 October 1956''', the Board of Regents of the General Conference of [[Seventh -day Adventists ]] authorised the upgrading of Solusi to senior college status. By '''1958''', Solusi was already offering post-secondary course leading to Bachelor’s Degrees so that church workers throughout Southern and Central Africa would be more fully qualified to meet the leadership challenges of an increasingly sophisticated and more highly educated church membership. To enhance the quality of the program, and to facilitate acceptance of post-graduate studies at the international universities, negotiations were quickly begun to achieve affiliation with a fully accredited [[Seventh -day Adventist]] university in the United States of America.<ref name="soulis"/>

During this period, the church’s activities continued to grow and there was thus a new demand for church workers. In '''1929''', the Rhodesian government approved a teacher- training program. In order to meet the need for higher academic training, secondary school training was begun in '''1948''', and in '''1952''', the teacher training program was moved to Lower Gwelo ([[Gweru]]) Mission to make room at Solusi for expansion of its academic programs.<ref name="soulis"/>

During this period, the church’s activities continued to grow and there was thus a new demand for church workers. In '''1929''', the Rhodesian government approved a teacher- training program. In order to meet the need for higher academic training, secondary school training was begun in '''1948''', and in '''1952''', the teacher training program was moved to Lower Gwelo ([[Gweru]]) Mission to make room at Solusi for expansion of its academic programs.<ref name="soulis"/>

Those who were trained at Solusi Mission were instrumental in the establishment of other mission stations in other parts of Southern [[Rhodesia]]. Several of the missionaries who were trained at Solusi went beyond the borders in their bid to spread the gospel. As early as '''1905''', they had already established mission stations beyond the borders of the country.

Those who were trained at Solusi Mission were instrumental in the establishment of other mission stations in other parts of Southern [[Rhodesia]]. Several of the missionaries who were trained at Solusi went beyond the borders in their bid to spread the gospel. As early as '''1905''', they had already established mission stations beyond the borders of the country.

'''Solusi Mission''' was founded in '''1894''' as one of hundreds of [[Seventh Day Adventist Church ]] mission stations. It was named after Chief Soluswe whose home was near the mission station. During the first decade of its establishment, Solusi Mission shared in the suffering brought to the region by war and famine. Despite the difficulties encountered in the early days, the mission continued its development process and a regional training program were established for the development of the church workers.<ref name="soulis">, [http://solusi.ac.zw/?page_id=19 Our Story], "Solusi University", retrieved:22 Oct 2014"</ref>

'''Solusi Mission''' was founded in '''1894''' as one of hundreds of [[Seventh Day Adventist]] mission stations. It was named after Chief Soluswe whose home was near the mission station. During the first decade of its establishment, Solusi Mission shared in the suffering brought to the region by war and famine. Despite the difficulties encountered in the early days, the mission continued its development process and a regional training program were established for the development of the church workers.<ref name="soulis">, [http://solusi.ac.zw/?page_id=19 Our Story], "Solusi University", retrieved:22 Oct 2014"</ref>

Solusi University

Solusi University is one of the few private owned tertiary institutions in Zimbabwe. The institution is located 50 Kilometres west of Bulawayo It is in Matabeleland North Province.

See List of Universities in Zimbabwe.



(November 2021)

Address: Solusi University, P.O. Solusi, Bulawayo.

Telephone: +263 292 887457

Cell:

Email: records@solusi.ac.zw

Web: https://www.solusi.ac.zw/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Solusi-University-441288199368674/



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

Background

Solusi Mission was founded in 1894 as one of hundreds of Seventh Day Adventist Church mission stations. It was named after Chief Soluswe whose home was near the mission station. During the first decade of its establishment, Solusi Mission shared in the suffering brought to the region by war and famine. Despite the difficulties encountered in the early days, the mission continued its development process and a regional training program were established for the development of the church workers.[1]

Those who were trained at Solusi Mission were instrumental in the establishment of other mission stations in other parts of Southern Rhodesia. Several of the missionaries who were trained at Solusi went beyond the borders in their bid to spread the gospel. As early as 1905, they had already established mission stations beyond the borders of the country.

During this period, the church’s activities continued to grow and there was thus a new demand for church workers. In 1929, the Rhodesian government approved a teacher- training program. In order to meet the need for higher academic training, secondary school training was begun in 1948, and in 1952, the teacher training program was moved to Lower Gwelo (Gweru) Mission to make room at Solusi for expansion of its academic programs.[1]

On 31 October 1956, the Board of Regents of the General Conference of Seventh Day Adventist Church authorised the upgrading of Solusi to senior college status. By 1958, Solusi was already offering post-secondary course leading to Bachelor’s Degrees so that church workers throughout Southern and Central Africa would be more fully qualified to meet the leadership challenges of an increasingly sophisticated and more highly educated church membership. To enhance the quality of the program, and to facilitate acceptance of post-graduate studies at the international universities, negotiations were quickly begun to achieve affiliation with a fully accredited Seventh Day Adventist Church university in the United States of America.[1]

Affiliation with Andrews University

Affiliation with Andrews University in Berrien Springs, Michigan, was granted to Solusi in October 1984. The affiliation between Solusi and Andrews University was a contractual agreement under which Andrews University undertook and continuing process of review of the Solusi College administration, teaching, faculty library and other physical facilities. Under the terms of the affiliation contract , Solusi was obliged to maintain international standards in all its operates.[1]

Development

During the first years of its affiliation to Andrews University, Solusi University developed rapidly. New programs were intruded and enrolment improved by about 500%. In 1987, 1993 and in 1998, Solusi University, as part of the worldwide Seventh-day Adventist education system, received denominational accreditation as an institution of higher learning following thorough inspections by teams of regional and international educators representing the Accrediting Association of the General Conference of Seventh-day Adventist Schools, Colleges and universities. On all occasions, Solusi educators reciprocated by participating in inspections in East Africa.

The subsequent creation of the Council of Higher and Tertiary Education by the government of Zimbabwe in 1991 presented a chance for Solusi to submit its application for full accreditation as a university. In March 1992, an on-site inspection by the members of the council resulted in dialogue between the two parties. In July 1994, Solusi was granted with a charter by the government of Zimbabwe marking the establishment of Solusi University.[1]

President Robert Mugabe officiated at the presentation of the charter to the first Chancellor of the university Dr I.D Raelly. Robert Mugabe thus became the first graduate of Solusi as he was presented with an honorary degree of Doctor of Laws in recognition of his personal and public commitment to education. In 1995, Solusi witnessed its first graduation ceremony of seventeen students who had completed their studies in various specialities. Ignatius Chombo the then minister of higher and tertiary education was the guest of honour.[2]

Solusi University logo

Academic Faculties

Faculty of Arts Faculty of Business Faculty of education Faculty of Science and Technology Faculty of Theology[3]

Solusi University is one tertiary institution in Zimbabwe which has accumulated fame and popularity due to its high levels of discipline. There is also general consensus that the institution has managed to make discipline one of its core values due to its Christian values. To this end, most local companies in Zimbabwe give first preference to Solusi graduates in terms of career of work opportunities.