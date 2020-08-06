Difference between revisions of "Solyd The Plug"
|Line 11:
| birth_name = Martin Chikomba
| birth_date = {{birth date and age|1983|08|19}}
| birth_place =
| birth_place =
| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
| disappeared_date = <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->
Solyd The Plug, real name Martin Chikomba, is a Zimbabwean musician, record producer and music business consultant. He is famous for his single Bella Ciao, which blends the popular South Africa Amapiano style with the theme song of Netflix’s hit television series, Money Heist.[1]
Solyd The Plug is also one of the owners of Mashroom Media through his partnership with ExQ and DJ Tamuka. He has distributed well over 800 music video to MTV, Trace Urban and Channel O through his music publishing business.
Background
Solyd The Plug was born Martin Chikomba on 19 August 1983 in Masvingo. He spent most of his childhood in South Africa. He is currently based in Texas in the United States of America.
References
- ↑ [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/us-based-rapper-drops-amapiano-remix/ US based rapper drops Amapiano remix ], H-Metro, Published: May 01, 2020, Retrieved: August 06, 2020