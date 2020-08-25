He achieved fame as a television personality and was featured on Channel O, MTV and TRACE events as well as at South Africa's premier horse racing event, Durban July.

Solyd The Plug, real name Martin Chikomba, is a Zimbabwean musician, record producer and music business consultant. He is famous for his single Bella Ciao, which blends the popular South Africa Amapiano style with the theme song of Netflix’s hit television series, Money Heist.[1]

Solyd The Plug is also one of the owners of Mashroom Media through his partnership with ExQ and DJ Tamuka. He has distributed well over 800 music videos to MTV, Trace Urban and Channel O through his music publishing business.

Background

Solyd The Plug was born Martin Chikomba on 19 August 1983 in Masvingo. He spent most of his childhood in South Africa. He is currently based in Texas in the United States of America.

Early Career

Solyd The Plug started his musical career working double roles as an event manager and a DJ at Brass Monkey Night Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's second-largest city. The Brass Monkey is well regarded and recommended for locals and visitors alike[2] and can accommodate up to 1 500 people.

In 2006, Solyd The Plug built up a huge following and became the first club DJ to consistently have an audience in excess of one thousand every Friday night. This streak went on for 8 months until he moved to South Africa.

In 2007, he moved to South Africa to continue as a DJ. In addition to being a club DJ, Solyd went into promotions as well. In a relatively short time, he was having paid sets at South Africa's elite clubs such as Taboo Night Club Sandton, Cacoon Sandton, Hush Night Club Rosebank and Harem Nightclub.

He achieved fame as a television personality and was featured on Channel O, MTV and TRACE events as well as at South Africa's premier horse racing event, Durban July.

Music Distribution And Oak Media Group

In 2010, Solyd the Plug opened Oak Media Group (OMG) together with his business partner Themba Davids. Oak Media which has offices in Midrand, South Africa and Texas, USA specialises in music publishing and developing artists and songwriters. [3]

Through Oak Media, Solyd The Plug has distributed over 800 music videos to MTV, TRACE TV and Channel O, making him one of the biggest content providers for Zimbabwean music videos.

Oak Media also provides artists, both current and aspiring, with a platform to showcase their talents. However, it goes beyond that as OMG's services are designed to groom artists both artistically and entrepreneurially to ensure that they have an all-round exposure to the entertainment industry.

Mashroom Media

In 2016, Solyd The Plug partnered with Zimbabwean artists DJ Tamuka and ExQ to open Mashroom Media. Apart from having a recording studio, Mashroom Media offers online marketing, graphic design and music publishing. Some of the artists who are under Mashroom Media include ExQ, Nutty O, Novi Keys, Shamisozw, Yoca and Spits Loui.

In 2020, Mashroom Media was relaunched with a new recording studio and new branding. [4]