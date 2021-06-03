Difference between revisions of "Somvubu Secondary School"

Somvubu Secondary School, is in Bubi District, Matabeleland North Province.

Location

Address: Turk Mine, Nkayi, Bubi District.

Telephone: 0285470.

Cell:

Email:

Web: Facebook, https://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=261495537301149



History

Somvubu Secondary School is situated southwest of Inyathi Mission, close to Inyati Fort.

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

Famous names associated with the school. Prince Dube - student 2011 - 2014, football player.

Other information

Further Reading

Somvubu Secondary School demands compensation for Prince Dube development, The Chronicle, 24 August 2020. https://www.chronicle.co.zw/somvubu-secondary-school-demands-compensation-for-prince-dube-development/ In what is a landmark development in Zimbabwean football, Prince Dube’s former school, Somvubu Secondary in Bubi district, Matabeleland North, has demanded to be compensated for his development training by his new Tanzanian club Azam.