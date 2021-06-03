Difference between revisions of "Somvubu Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Somvubu Secondary School''', is in Bubi District, Matabeleland North Province. See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary and High Schools in...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 32:
|Line 32:
==Associations==
==Associations==
|−
Famous names associated with the school.
|+
Famous names associated with the school.
|−
[[Prince Dube]] - student '''2011''' - '''2014''', football player.
|+
[[Prince Dube]] - student '''2011''' - '''2014''', football player.
==Other information==
==Other information==
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|−
[[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2020/08/26/prince-dubes-former-school-may-not-get-compensation-fee/]]
|+
[[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2020/08/26/prince-dubes-former-school-may-not-get-compensation-fee/]]
|−
''Somvubu Secondary School demands compensation for Prince Dube development'', ''The Chronicle'', 24 August 2020. https://www.chronicle.co.zw/somvubu-secondary-school-demands-compensation-for-prince-dube-development/
|+
''Somvubu Secondary School demands compensation for Prince Dube development'', ''The Chronicle'', 24 August 2020. https://www.chronicle.co.zw/somvubu-secondary-school-demands-compensation-for-prince-dube-development/
In what is a landmark development in Zimbabwean football, Prince Dube’s former school, '''Somvubu Secondary''' in Bubi district, Matabeleland North, has demanded to be compensated for his development training by his new Tanzanian club Azam.
In what is a landmark development in Zimbabwean football, Prince Dube’s former school, '''Somvubu Secondary''' in Bubi district, Matabeleland North, has demanded to be compensated for his development training by his new Tanzanian club Azam.
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Revision as of 08:33, 3 June 2021
Somvubu Secondary School, is in Bubi District, Matabeleland North Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Turk Mine, Nkayi, Bubi District.
Telephone: 0285470.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook, https://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=261495537301149
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Somvubu Secondary School is situated southwest of Inyathi Mission, close to Inyati Fort.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Prince Dube - student 2011 - 2014, football player.
Other information
Further Reading
Somvbu Secondary may not get compensation. Pindula. 26 August 2020. [[1]]
Somvubu Secondary School demands compensation for Prince Dube development, The Chronicle, 24 August 2020. https://www.chronicle.co.zw/somvubu-secondary-school-demands-compensation-for-prince-dube-development/
In what is a landmark development in Zimbabwean football, Prince Dube’s former school, Somvubu Secondary in Bubi district, Matabeleland North, has demanded to be compensated for his development training by his new Tanzanian club Azam.