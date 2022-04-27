Difference between revisions of "Soneni Gwizi"
|Line 106:
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Soneni Gwizi, Soneni Gwizi Biography, Soneni Gwizi Wikipedia
|image= Ms Soneni Gwizi.jpg
|image_alt= Soneni Gwizi Biography
Soneni Gwizi also known as Flawsome is an award-winning Zimbabwean motivational speaker, broadcaster and disability activist. Gwizi is also known as "Thandeka" a name she was given by her radio listeners.
Background
Gwizi was born disabled.Her mother Jane Moyo-Gwizi is late.[1]
Career
Soneni Gwizi's first job was as a Producer/Presenter for SFM. She produced and presented talk-show programmes such as Disability Issue a talk-show programme that focused on people with disabilities. Gwizi also Produced and Presented On The Move where she interviewed women who excelled in their field of profession for the same station. She was also a presenter on ZTV.[1]
In 2018, Gwizi was appointed as the Action on Disability and Development (ADD) ambassador. ADD International is a disability rights organisation based in the United Kingdom that partners with disability activists in Africa and Asia to build powerful movements for change.[2]
In 2013, Soneni Gwizi was the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Ambassador for Zimbabwe. In December 2020, she was among international panelists on a World Bank-organised online event titled Amplifying the voice and spotlighting visibility: Experiences of women and girls with disabilities in the Covid-19 response. [3]
Awards
In 2013, Soneni Gwizi won a Women 4 Africa award 2013 in recognition of her outstanding achievements. At the time, she was hosting a weekly show, SFM now Classic 263.[4]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Soneni Gwizi against all odds braces up to advocate for ableist peers #Zimbabwe, pawafrica.com, Published: September 2017, Retrieved: April 27, 2022
- ↑ Kudzai Mpangi, Soneni Gwizi: A testimony for people with disabilities, Sunday News, Published: March 11, 2018, Retrieved: April 27, 2022
- ↑ Hellen Venganai, Meet The Woman Full Of Energy, Passion, Women's Voice Zimbabwe, Published: April 21, 2021, Retrieved: April 27, 2022
- ↑ Soneni Gwizi wins Women 4 Africa award, rfi.fr, Published: February 16, 2013, Retrieved: April 27, 2022