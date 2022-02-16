2018 – elected to Ward 8 [[Mutare Municipality ]] with 1726 votes, beating [[Trevor Mazireyi]] of Zanu-PF with 809 votes, [[Munyaradzi Bosopo]] of ZIPP with 39 votes, [[Dorothy Chiduku]] of PRC with 28 votes, [[Elias Tapererwa Muchinenyika]] of ZDU with 28 votes and [[Colin Taurai Kakurira]] of APA with 8 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Events

Further Reading

