Difference between revisions of "Sophia Rudo Gwasira"

In July 2018, Sophia Rudo Gwasira was elected to Ward 8 Mutare Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1726 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 8 Mutare Municipality with 1726 votes, beating Trevor Mazireyi of Zanu-PF with 809 votes, Munyaradzi Bosopo of ZIPP with 39 votes, Dorothy Chiduku of PRC with 28 votes, Elias Tapererwa Muchinenyika of ZDU with 28 votes and Colin Taurai Kakurira of APA with 8 votes. [1]
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020