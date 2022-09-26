| father = <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

Sophie Lichaba née Mphasane, formerly Sophie Ndaba, is a South African actress. She played Queen Moroka in the soap Generations. In 2016, she was a guest judge in the final Miss South Africa 2016 beauty pageant.

Background

Lichaba's father, Solly Mphasane, died in 2016. She suffers from diabetes. With her former husband, Themba Ndaba, she has two children, Rudo and Lwandle. She adopted her niece, Shallon Ndaba, following the death of her sister, Tiny Mphasane. She married Max Lichaba in 2017. In late 2018, Lichaba was the victim of a rumour, which claimed that she had died.

Education

She completed high school in Zimbabwe, after which she pursued her modelling career. Her mother sent her to an orphanage in Eastlea, Harare, Zimbabwe so she could get a better education than what was available in apartheid South Africa.

Career

Sophie has featured in several films including:

Class of '92

Egoli: Place of Gold

Generations

Gog' Helen

Yizo Yizo

Soul City

She is King

Isidingo

High Rollers - Season 2

Lockdown

Awards

Duku Duku Award for “Best Soap Actress” in 2003 Golden Horn Award for “Best Comic Actor” in 2009 Woman Of Inspiration Award

Broke And Homeless

In September 2022, it was reported that Sophie was broke and homeless after losing an R2 million house after her failure to service her bond with Mercantile Bank. She lost the house she bought for over R2.2 million in October 2021, after she struggled to keep up with her monthly instalments. The development came to light when Mercantile Bank was granted judgment against the actress at the Johannesburg High Court a fortnight ago. This was after she failed to pay the bank over an R1 million shortfall from the proceeds of the sale of her home. The banking group is also likely to go after her other assets, if she has any, in order to recoup the whopping deficit. [1]





