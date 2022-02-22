In July 2018, Soul Gomwe was elected to Ward 3 Bindura RDC, for Zanu PF with 3922 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 3 Bindura RDC with 3922 votes, beating Chipo Bessam of MDC Alliance with 109 votes and Gift Mashangudze of PRC with 25 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

