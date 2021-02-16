He was married to [[Bounty Lisa]], fellow Zimdancehall musician. The two are believed to have met in the music industry. The two did some collaborations together on a number of songs while they were husband and wife .

Soul Jah Love is an award winning and popular Zimdancehall artist who rose to prominence in 2012 with hit tracks such as "Ndini Uya uya" and "Gum-kum". He is often compared to the Jamaican Vybz Kartel.[1] He is known for making the "Chibabababa", "Hauite Hauite", "Conquering" and "Mafundan'a" signature chants which appear in all of his songs.

Background

Jah Love was Born Soul Musaka on 22 November 1989 as a twin having a brother named John.

Early life

He grew up in the capital city Harare, his mother passed away when he was a toddler, after which he went to live with his grandmother, who would later die when he was in Grade 5. His father passed away in 2005 at that time they were living in Waterfalls, later his step-mother had him evicted from the family house.[2]

Personal life

He was married to Bounty Lisa, fellow Zimdancehall musician. The two are believed to have met in the music industry. The two did some collaborations together on a number of songs while they were husband and wife.

Education

He attended Mhofu Primary School, Prospect Primary School and Lord Malvern High School where he expressed a keen interest in music.[3]

Health Issues

Soul Jah Love has suffered from sugar diabetes since the age of 7 and has been hospitalised a number of times. These experiences have increased his faith in God it has been said.[3]

Accident

Jah Love was involved in a car accident in Gweru on August 18 2016. The musician was travelling with his band to Victoria Falls for a gig. Four people, including him were seriously injured and were admitted at Gweru General Hospital. A source who attended the accident scene said the musician’s vehicle burst a front tyre and lost control,

The car’s front tyre burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle near Village Lodge which is about five kilometers from Gweru.

Gweru music promoter Esau Hundura who also went to the scene shortly after the incident said the musician had been referred to a Harare hospital,

I just received a call as one of the local promoters from people at the scene and I arrived when the guys were being taken to the hospital. He got treatment at general hospital before he was referred to Harare.

He said other band members were still at Gweru General Hospital. The musician’s manager Marshall Bimha, who is known as Wadis, confirmed the incident and said Soul Jah Love was in a stable condition. The musician was scheduled to perform at Las Vegas in Southerton on Sunday 21 August 2016 alongside sungura maestro Alick Macheso. In 2014 Soul Jah Love musician cheated death by a whisker after he rammed into Honda Fit in Harare.[4]

Death Rumors

In May 2018 it was rumored that Soul Jah Love was found dead in his bedroom and his manager had confirmed it, the rumors were circulating through WhatsApp.

Assaulting Wife

It was reported that the Zim dancehall artist turned violent and went on a rampage after taking an undisclosed drug. The dancehall chanter turned violent and assaulted his wife, fellow dancehall musician Bounty Lisa, real name Lisa Musenyi, using fists and an iron bar. Soul Jah Love accused his wife of infidelity and of carrying another man’s child. However, Bounty Lisa disputed the accusation saying that she was not even pregnant and blamed the unknown drug for causing Soul Jah Love to become paranoid.[5] A few weeks later Soul Jah LOve released a song on the assault Soul Jah Love Sings About Bounty Lisa Assault In New Song “Ukadenha Mangwiro”

Soul Jah Love -Ukadenha Mangwiro







Music career

Soul Jah Luv is believed to have started singing whilst in high school although he did not make an impact. He was virtually not known before when he released his hit "Ndini uya uya" which rocked the airwaves in 2012. The song made waves on almost all local radio stations. which topped Star FM charts for many weeks. He also made a collaboration with Shinsoman which went on to make waves in the music industry. Within a few months of hogging the limelight, the talented chanter won two awards at 2013 Zim Dancehall Awards for the Best Collaboration and Best Upcoming Artist. The youthful crooner also penned a song in honour of President Robert Mugabe in 2014. The dreadlocked artist continued to rise and in December 2013, he was voted the third best male dancehall artiste and walked away with R2 500.[6] He became one of the few dancehall chanters to play alongside a live band. On his formal engagement party held at the Harare Gardens, he unveiled his 22 member band.[7] The band became the largest after Oliver Mtukudzi and Alick Macheso's bands.

Discography

Albums

Zviri Pandiri Zvihombe (August 2019)

(August 2019) Naka Dhula Dhaka (September 2018) Kana Mazogara Musasumike Chisaka Mwenje Mudziva Musa Simuke Ipapo Boss Gaga Kuchemera Rugare Yowuruka ft. Silent Killer Yowuruka Naka Dhula Dhaka Mweya Yemadzinza I Don't Care Mafaro Vakandibereka Kana Mazogara Mhat*mbudziko Handinzwarwo Hameno Shungu Dzemoyo Chisingapere Chinonaka

(September 2018)





Ndofirapo

Singles

Pamonya Ipapo

Go back to sender

Upenyu Ivhiri

Dzimba Idzo Pazai

Ndongosimudza Musoro

Shumba

Takafitana (featured on Nox Guni)

Zvandinomudira

Maone atanga (featuring Kina)

Ndini Uya Uya

Hatichabatika (featured on Shinsoman)

No More Love

Duty Bo

Kakanakirwa

Mbare Mbare

Ndamuona

No more Love

Nhau

Ghetto

City Sports

Ndine Musindo

Ndakamukwapaidza

Zvinoita Rudo

Zvandoigochera Pautsi

Handimbomira

Zororo

Chisutu cheGreen

Chimombe

Hupenyu Ivhiri

Domasi Rakaora

Ngundu Ngundu

Nzira Dzekufambira

Flight Mode

Bazooka

Chamuka Inyama

Ikoko

Yeke Yeke

Zvauri

Muchizarira

Makonzo

Chauya Chipembere

Kwayedza

Fare Fare Tindike

Ndakamukwapaidza

Magetsi





Picture Gallery

Collaborations

Jah Love has had successful collaborations with a number of locally established musicians. Late in 2014, he teamed up with Dendera maestro Sulumani Chimbetu in the latter's album. They collaborated on a song titled Nyuchi which rocked the airwaves due to the unusual combination of voices.[8] He has also worked with the South African based urban groover Nox Guni popularly known in the music industry as Nox on a love song titled "Takafitana" which was realised early in 2014. Soul Jah also did a single collaboration song with the Dancehall legend Winky D in 2014 and this gesture was hailed by fans as it brought together the country's most celebrated dancehall voices together. The combination was further strengthened when Winky D performed at Soul Jah Love's 25th birthday held at Tangashinga Club in Highfield in 2014.[9]

Business Ventures

In 2015, Soul Jah Love alongside wife Bounty Lisa opened a food canteen in Mbare in an effort to augment their revenue. Jah Love noted that there were plans underway to open other food outlets in town as well as other locations.[10]

Controversies

The dancehall chanter was involved in many controversial issues. He sometimes failed to turn up for paid gigs and in other instances he had double bookings. The Mbare-bred chanter at one point faced arrest after failing to honor a contractual agreement with Uptown Club in Gweru. He reportedly received US$380 payment for performance but failed to turn up for the Zimbabwe Dancehall Varsity gig resulting in his promoter reporting the case to the police.[11]

He was again caught on the wrong side during Valetine's Day in 2014. He was reportedly paid by Whispers Night Club to do a gig on the day but he did not turn up. It was allegedly reported that he chose to perform in Beitbridge leaving his fans that had turned up for his show stranded.[12]

In November 2014, Soul Jah Love was involved in a stage fight with a fellow dancehall musician Seh Calaz at City Sports Centre in Harare. Whilst performing, Soul Jah Love went on to attack Seh Calaz causing mayhem and about ten people were injured when the Zimbabwe Republic Police tried to disperse people using tear gas.[13]

Apology

Soul Jah Love made an apology for his failure to turn up for shows he had been booked. The apology was made at a birthday bash held for music promoter Diva Musoja in April 2014.[14]

Political Affiliation

Speculations are rife that Soul Jah Love is a member of the Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU PF). Soul Jah Love has recorded a track entitled praising the First Secretary of ZANU PF, President Robert Mugabe.[12] In January 2015, it was reported that he released a track, Gamatox blasting the ousted ZANU PF Secretary for Administration, Didymus Mutasa at the same time praising Grace Mugabe.[15] This has further compounded allegations leveled against him as being biased towards the First Family and ZANU PF much to the displeasure of his fans.[15]

Success

Soul Jah Love continued to shine as he was appointed a brand ambassador for Jan Jam Fashions in April 2014. Though the deal was yet to be finalised the Jan Jam management which described him as the man of the moment said they wanted to engage him for at least three years.[16] The fashion company dressed the dread locked artist and his wife during their engagement party which took place on the 5th of April 2014.

Awards

Zimdancehall Awards 2014 - Best Collaboration with Shinsoman on Hativasiye Vane Nyota

Zimdancehall Awards 2014 - Best Social Message - Nhamo

Zimdancehall Awards 2013 - Best Collaboration with Cello Culture on Minana

Zimdancehall Awards 2013 - Best Upcoming Artiste

King Of Zim Dancehall 2013 [17]











