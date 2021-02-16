Difference between revisions of "Soul Jah Love Death"
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Soul Jah Love''' real name '''Soul Musaka''' died on February 2021. According to Passion Java the musician died at Mbuya Dorcas Hospital. Previously, Java had respo...")
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
'''Soul Jah Love''' real name '''Soul Musaka''' died on February 2021. [[Passion Java]] the musician died at [[Mbuya Dorcas Hospital]]. , Java had to news of Soul Jah Love's death saying he was alive but in need of prayers.
Revision as of 21:15, 16 February 2021
Soul Jah Love real name Soul Musaka died on February 2021. Passion Java confirmed Soul Jah Love's death and said the musician had died at Mbuya Dorcas Hospital. Earlier in the day, Java had released a video responding to news of Soul Jah Love's death saying he was alive but in need of prayers.