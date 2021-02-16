His friend and frequent collaborator Marshall Bimha, popularly known as Wadis confirmed to [[H-Metro]] that Soul Jah Love had died. The publication reported that Soul Jah Love was pronounced dead upon arrival at Mbuya Dorcas Hospital where he was taken by his friends including Ricardo. According to a doctor’s report, he had no pulse upon admission and his sugar was high.

[[File:Soul-Jah-Love.jpg|thumb|Soul Jah Love dies]] '''Soul Jah Love''' real name '''Soul Musaka''' died on February 2021. [[Passion Java]] confirmed Soul Jah Love's death and said the musician had died at [[Mbuya Dorcas Hospital]]. Earlier in the day, Java had released a video responding to news of Soul Jah Love's death saying he was alive but in need of prayers.

Soul Jah Love dies

Details

His friend and frequent collaborator Marshall Bimha, popularly known as Wadis confirmed to H-Metro that Soul Jah Love had died. The publication reported that Soul Jah Love was pronounced dead upon arrival at Mbuya Dorcas Hospital where he was taken by his friends including Ricardo. According to a doctor’s report, he had no pulse upon admission and his sugar was high. One of his handlers Father Paris also confirmed his death.[1]