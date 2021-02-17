|description= Soul Jah Love real name Soul Musaka died on February 2021. Passion Java confirmed his death and said he died at Mbuya Dorcas Hospital.

Soul Jah Love dies

Soul Jah Love real name Soul Musaka died on the night of 16 February 2021. Passion Java confirmed Soul Jah Love's death and said the musician had died at Mbuya Dorcas Hospital. Earlier in the day, Java had released a video responding to news of Soul Jah Love's death saying he was alive but in need of prayers. For a detailed biography of the late musician SEE: Soul Jah Love

Details

His friend and frequent collaborator Marshall Bimha, popularly known as Wadis confirmed to H-Metro that Soul Jah Love had died. The publication reported that Soul Jah Love was pronounced dead upon arrival at Mbuya Dorcas Hospital where he was taken by his friends including Ricardo. According to a doctor’s report, he had no pulse upon admission and his sugar was high. One of his handlers Father Paris also confirmed his death.[1]

Condolence Messages

A number of Zimbabweans paid their condolences to condolences to the family and friends of musician Soul Jah Love who died on Tuesday night.

In a statement posted on its social media pages, MDC Alliance said Soul Jah Love’s contribution to the arts and the joy he brought to many through his music will never be forgotten. The statement read:

The MDC Alliance joins the nation in mourning the untimely passing of dancehall star, Soul Jah Love. His contribution to the arts & the joy he brought to many through his music will never be forgotten. We extend our condolences to his family & loved ones. May he rest in peace.

Activist and journalist Hopewell Chin'ono wrote on Twitter saying:

Sad to hear the tragic and untimely passing of dancehall artist Soul Jah Love. May his soul Rest In Peace!

Trace Africa, a channel on DStv also expressed its condolences on Twitter saying:

Popular Zimbabwe Dancehall Musician Soul Jah Love (real name Soul Musaka) has passed. Our condolences to his family and friends.

