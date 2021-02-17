Difference between revisions of "Soul Jah Love Songs About Death"
Latest revision as of 07:53, 17 February 2021
As a Zimdancehall musician, Soul Jah Love sang about life in general and death as well. This is a list of songs where Soul Jah Love sang about death:
Dai Hupenyu Hwaitengwa
In the song Dai Hupenyu Hwaitengwa, Soul Jah Love sings if he could he would resurrect his mother. Listen to the song below:
Kana Ndafa
Soul Jah Love in the song Kana Ndafa gives his own obituary. On the chorus, he sings "Kana ndafa ndoda mugoziva ndapinda muguva, zvimwe zvamaiudzwa aiwa manyepo asi ndivo futi vaindutumira mamhepo". Soul Jah Love in the song is saying when he dies whatever people heard about him whilst he was alive is not true. He acknowledged that he would die at one point singing "Chandinoziva munhuwese azvarwa changosara kufa". Listen to the song below: