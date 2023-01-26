Difference between revisions of "Soul Ncube"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 79:
|Line 79:
}}
}}
|−
'''Soul Ncube''' is a Zimbabwan politician from
|+
'''Soul Ncube''' is a Zimbabwan politician from PF. He was elected into parliamentin July 2013to represent [[]] .
|−
==
|+
====
|−
|+
Kezi
|−
==
|+
====
|−
|+
|−
|+
==
|−
|+
[[]][[]] [[]]
|−
|+
|−
|+
* [[]]
|−
|+
* [[]]
|−
|+
* [[]]
|−
|+
|−
* [[
|+
|−
* [[
|+
|−
* [[
|+
|−
|+
|+
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title=
|+
|title=Soul Ncube
|titlemode=replace
|titlemode=replace
|−
|keywords=
|+
|keywords=
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|+
|+
}}
}}
|−
|+
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
Latest revision as of 06:19, 26 January 2023
|Soul Ncube
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Politician
|Known for
|Being a Member of Palriament
|Political party
|ZANU-PF
Soul Ncube is a Zimbabwan politician from Zanu PF. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent a Matobo Constituency.
Personal Details
Born: Kezi.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Matobo South returned to Parliament:
- Soul Ncube of Zanu PF with 4 692 votes or 44.56 percent,
- Gabriel Ndebele of MDC-T with 4 596 votes or 43.65 percent,
- Discent C. Bajila of MDC with 764 votes or 7.26 percent,
- Joakim Moyo of ZAPU with 478 votes or 4.54 percent,.
Total 10 530 votes