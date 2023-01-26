Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Soul Ncube"

Page Discussion
m (Text replacement - "<newsblank:.*\n\*blank:.*\n<\/news>" to "")
 
(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 79: Line 79:
 
}}
 
}}
  
'''Soul Ncube''' is a Zimbabwan politician from who hails from the ZANU-PF party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent [[Matabo Constituency]].  
+
'''Soul Ncube''' is a Zimbabwan politician from [[Zanu PF]]. He was elected into [[parliament]] in '''July 2013''' to represent a [[Matobo]] Constituency.  
  
==Background==
+
==Personal Details==
Soul Ncube was born on  in Kezi
+
'''Born:''' [[Kezi]]. <br/>
  
==Political career==
+
==School / Education==
##Career##
+
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
  
{| class="pintablefloat"
+
==Service/Career==
|+Related Profiles You Might Want to See
+
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Matobo]] South''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
|- class="pintablemore" 
+
* '''Soul Ncube''' of Zanu PF with 4 692 votes or 44.56 percent,
| |
+
* [[Gabriel Ndebele]] of MDC-T with 4 596 votes or 43.65 percent,
* [[Zimbabwe]]
+
* [[Discent C. Bajila]] of MDC with 764 votes or 7.26 percent,
* [[Ministry of Finance]]
+
* [[Joakim Moyo]] of ZAPU with 478 votes or 4.54 percent,.
* [[Robert Mugabe]]
+
'''Total''' '''10 530 votes'''
* [[Morgan Tsvangirai]]
+
 
* [[Tendai Biti]]
+
==Events==
* [[Welshman Ncube]]
+
 
|}
+
==References==
 +
<references/>
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
|title=About Soul Ncube - Pindula, Local Knowledge
+
|title=Soul Ncube
 
|titlemode=replace
 
|titlemode=replace
|keywords=Wikipedia Soul Ncube
+
|keywords=Matobo,Kezi
|description=
+
|description=Member of Parliament
 +
|image=Uploaded_file.png
 +
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
  
 
+
[[Category:Member of Parliament]]
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
==References==
 
<references/>
 

Latest revision as of 06:19, 26 January 2023

Soul Ncube
NationalityZimbabwean
CitizenshipZimbabwe
OccupationPolitician
Known forBeing a Member of Palriament
Political partyZANU-PF

Soul Ncube is a Zimbabwan politician from Zanu PF. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent a Matobo Constituency.

Personal Details

Born: Kezi.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Matobo South returned to Parliament:

  • Soul Ncube of Zanu PF with 4 692 votes or 44.56 percent,
  • Gabriel Ndebele of MDC-T with 4 596 votes or 43.65 percent,
  • Discent C. Bajila of MDC with 764 votes or 7.26 percent,
  • Joakim Moyo of ZAPU with 478 votes or 4.54 percent,.

Total 10 530 votes

Events

References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Soul_Ncube&oldid=122713"