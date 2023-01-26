* [[ Joakim Moyo ]] of ZAPU with 478 votes or 4.54 percent,.

* [[ Discent C. Bajila ]] of MDC with 764 votes or 7.26 percent,

* [[ Gabriel Ndebele ]] of MDC-T with 4 596 votes or 43.65 percent,

* '''Soul Ncube''' of Zanu PF with 4 692 votes or 44.56 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[ A History of Zimbabwean Elections ]] ) ''' [[ Matobo ]] South''' returned to [[ Parliament ]] :

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Soul Ncube was born on in Kezi

'''Soul Ncube''' is a Zimbabwan politician from [[Zanu PF ]] . He was elected into [[ parliament ]] in ''' July 2013 ''' to represent a [[ Matobo ]] Constituency .

Personal Details

Born: Kezi.



School / Education

Service/Career

Events