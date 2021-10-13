Difference between revisions of "South Eastern College"
'''South Eastern College''' is a mixed gender/co-educational, boarding and day, Christian school, in [[Chiredzi]], [[Manicaland Province]].
'''South Eastern College''' is a mixed gender/co-educational, boarding and day, Christian school, in [[Chiredzi]], [[Manicaland Province]].
|+
[[File:.|thumb|]]
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]].
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
|keywords=education,high schools,Manicaland Province,O Level
|keywords=education,high schools,Manicaland Province,O Level
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|image=
|image=.png
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
South Eastern College is a mixed gender/co-educational, boarding and day, Christian school, in Chiredzi, Manicaland Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: 114km peg, Tanganda Road, PO Box 42 Chiredzi.
Telephone:
Cell: 0772 264140
Email: admin@secnet.co.zw
Web: http://www.secnet.co.zw/, http://www.secnet.co.zw/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/S.E.C.edu1/
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
South Eastern College is an Association of Trust Schools. There were, in 2020, 120 pupils from Form 1 to Upper Sixth.
Acting Principal: Contact Chigayo.
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.