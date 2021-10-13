Pindula

'''South Eastern College''' is a mixed gender/co-educational, boarding and day, Christian school, in [[Chiredzi]], [[Manicaland Province]].  
 
'''South Eastern College''' is a mixed gender/co-educational, boarding and day, Christian school, in [[Chiredzi]], [[Manicaland Province]].  
  
[[File:South Eastern College.png|thumb|South Eastern College logo]]
South Eastern College logo

Location

(September 2021)
Address: 114km peg, Tanganda Road, PO Box 42 Chiredzi.
Telephone:
Cell: 0772 264140
Email: admin@secnet.co.zw
Web: http://www.secnet.co.zw/, http://www.secnet.co.zw/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/S.E.C.edu1/

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

South Eastern College is an Association of Trust Schools. There were, in 2020, 120 pupils from Form 1 to Upper Sixth.

Acting Principal: Contact Chigayo.

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

