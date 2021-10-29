Difference between revisions of "Southern Africa Methodist University"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 77:
|Line 77:
}}
}}
|−
'''The Southern Africa Methodist University''' is a tertiary education facility in [[Harare
|+
'''The Southern Africa Methodist University''' is a tertiary education facility in [[Harare]].The Southern Africa Methodist Universityis a project of the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe. The University on a Charter approved by the Government of Zimbabwe as accredited by the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education. Although a Church University, SAMU open to all qualified people regardless of race, color, creed, genderor disability.
See [[List of Universities in Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[List of Universities in Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
|Line 83:
|Line 83:
==Location / Contact==
==Location / Contact==
('''November 2021''') <br/>
('''November 2021''') <br/>
|−
'''Address:''' <br/>
|+
'''Address:''' <br/>
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
|−
'''Web:''' <br/>
|+
'''Web:''' <br/>
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
|+
==Vision==
==Vision==
|Line 134:
|Line 135:
|keywords=education, University, Tertiary Education, Degree
|keywords=education, University, Tertiary Education, Degree
|description= Universities And Tertiary Institutions Of Zimbabwe
|description= Universities And Tertiary Institutions Of Zimbabwe
|−
|image=
|+
|image=.png
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 12:17, 29 October 2021
|Motto
|Educating Africa for Transformation
|Website
|www
The Southern Africa Methodist University is a tertiary education facility in Harare.The Southern Africa Methodist University is a project of the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe. The University operates on a Charter approved by the Government of Zimbabwe as accredited by the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education. Although a Church University, SAMU is open to all qualified people regardless of race, color, creed, gender, or disability.
See List of Universities in Zimbabwe.
Location / Contact
(November 2021)
Address: Cnr Third and Selous, Harare.
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/SouthernAfricaMethodistUniversity/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
In 2014, the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe (MCZ) was in the process of setting up a university. The Southern Africa Methodist University (SAMU) was to be based at Waddilove Farm. This project was to build the first Faculty of the University to ensure accreditation of the institution.
Vision
SAMU shall be an internationally renowned University dedicated to the furtherance of God’s work, the promotion and restoration of human values and a culture of excellence in learning.
Mission Statement
To provide a context for the optimum development and promotion of intellect, skills, attitudes and Christian values through a conducive, stimulating and creative research focused learning environment for service to humanity.
The University shall strive to meet the needs of diverse and plural groups in society by cultivating intellectual habits of tolerance in the spiritual, social, vocational and civic life of its scholars.
The University will be an independent non-profit, non-partisan, and equal opportunity institution. The University will aim to provide a broad spectrum of disciplines and learning opportunities. SAMU will offer undergraduate and graduate programmes in selected areas of importance to Zimbabwean society and the region. The University will be open to all ideas, and freedom of academic expression is fundamental to its mission. High standards of academic achievement, professional behavior and moral conduct are expected of all members of the University Community.
Governance
The University shall provide an environment in which students will be educated to achieve an appreciation of their own cultural heritage, become aware of their responsibility to society, and prepare themselves for successful careers and leadership. The University will place emphasis on excellence in teaching and research.
Objectives
The Objectives of SAMU are:
- To preserve, transmit and enhance knowledge for the benefit of people of Zimbabwe, Southern Africa and the world;
- To empower students to enhance the formation of their fundamental capabilities, by assisting them to think critically and to be skilful in communication and methods of enquiry;
- To create a sense of public responsibility and to promote respect for learning and pursuit of the truth and meaning of human life;
Faculties
- Faculty of Architecture, Rural and Urban Development
- Faculty of Arts, History and Cultural heritage
- Faculty of Business Administration and Management
- Faculty of Earth, Environment and Agriculture
- Faculty of Health Sciences
- Faculty of Theology and Development
- Faculty of Education
- Faculty of Sports Science and Physical Education
- Faculty of Computer Technology, Information and information systems
- Faculty of International Law, Diplomacy and Peace