The Southern Africa Methodist University is a tertiary education facility in Harare.The Southern Africa Methodist University is a project of the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe. The University operates on a Charter approved by the Government of Zimbabwe as accredited by the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education. Although a Church University, SAMU is open to all qualified people regardless of race, color, creed, gender, or disability.

Address: Cnr Third and Selous, Harare.

In 2014, the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe (MCZ) was in the process of setting up a university. The Southern Africa Methodist University (SAMU) was to be based at Waddilove Farm. This project was to build the first Faculty of the University to ensure accreditation of the institution.

Vision

SAMU shall be an internationally renowned University dedicated to the furtherance of God’s work, the promotion and restoration of human values and a culture of excellence in learning.

Mission Statement

To provide a context for the optimum development and promotion of intellect, skills, attitudes and Christian values through a conducive, stimulating and creative research focused learning environment for service to humanity.

The University shall strive to meet the needs of diverse and plural groups in society by cultivating intellectual habits of tolerance in the spiritual, social, vocational and civic life of its scholars.

The University will be an independent non-profit, non-partisan, and equal opportunity institution. The University will aim to provide a broad spectrum of disciplines and learning opportunities. SAMU will offer undergraduate and graduate programmes in selected areas of importance to Zimbabwean society and the region. The University will be open to all ideas, and freedom of academic expression is fundamental to its mission. High standards of academic achievement, professional behavior and moral conduct are expected of all members of the University Community.

Governance

The University shall provide an environment in which students will be educated to achieve an appreciation of their own cultural heritage, become aware of their responsibility to society, and prepare themselves for successful careers and leadership. The University will place emphasis on excellence in teaching and research.

Objectives

The Objectives of SAMU are:

To preserve, transmit and enhance knowledge for the benefit of people of Zimbabwe, Southern Africa and the world;

To empower students to enhance the formation of their fundamental capabilities, by assisting them to think critically and to be skilful in communication and methods of enquiry;

To create a sense of public responsibility and to promote respect for learning and pursuit of the truth and meaning of human life;





Faculties

Faculty of Architecture, Rural and Urban Development

Faculty of Arts, History and Cultural heritage

Faculty of Business Administration and Management

Faculty of Earth, Environment and Agriculture

Faculty of Health Sciences

Faculty of Theology and Development

Faculty of Education

Faculty of Sports Science and Physical Education

Faculty of Computer Technology, Information and information systems

Faculty of International Law, Diplomacy and Peace