Southerton is a largely industrial suburb of Harare. It is South West of the CBD. It has also been a constituency of Parliament.

Government

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Southerton returned to Parliament:

Gift Chimanikire of MDC–T with 7 068 votes or 63.30 percent,

Onismo Gore of Zanu PF with 3 245 votes or 29.06 percent,

Dadirai Jakopo of MDC–N with 792 votes or 7.09 percent,

1 other with 61 votes or 0.55 percent.

Total 11 166 votes