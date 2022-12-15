Difference between revisions of "Southerton"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Southerton''' is a largely industrial suburb of Harare. It is South West of the CBD. It has also been a constituency of Parliament. ==Government== In the '''2013'...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 06:48, 15 December 2022
Southerton is a largely industrial suburb of Harare. It is South West of the CBD. It has also been a constituency of Parliament.
Government
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Southerton returned to Parliament:
- Gift Chimanikire of MDC–T with 7 068 votes or 63.30 percent,
- Onismo Gore of Zanu PF with 3 245 votes or 29.06 percent,
- Dadirai Jakopo of MDC–N with 792 votes or 7.09 percent,
- 1 other with 61 votes or 0.55 percent.
Total 11 166 votes