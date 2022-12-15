Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Southerton"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Southerton''' is a largely industrial suburb of Harare. It is South West of the CBD. It has also been a constituency of Parliament. ==Government== In the '''2013'...")
 
(No difference)

Latest revision as of 06:48, 15 December 2022

Southerton is a largely industrial suburb of Harare. It is South West of the CBD. It has also been a constituency of Parliament.

Government

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Southerton returned to Parliament:

  • Gift Chimanikire of MDC–T with 7 068 votes or 63.30 percent,
  • Onismo Gore of Zanu PF with 3 245 votes or 29.06 percent,
  • Dadirai Jakopo of MDC–N with 792 votes or 7.09 percent,
  • 1 other with 61 votes or 0.55 percent.

Total 11 166 votes

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Southerton&oldid=121808"