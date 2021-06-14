Spanchi Omnyama real name Nonhlanhla Blessing Sibanda is a Zimbabwean singer, TV personality, spoken word artist, painter and model. In June 2021 she joined the crew at NashTV.

Background

Age

Spanchi Omnyama was born in August 2002.[1]

Career

As an actress, Spanchi featured in the drama series Indlalifa: The Heir and a poet.[2]

In June 2021, Spanchi Omnyama was unveiled as the new presenter of NashTV on their Facebook page.[1]