|description= Spanchi Omnyama real name Nonhlanhla Blessing Sibanda is a Zimbabwean singer, TV personality, spoken word artist, painter and model. In June 2021 she joined the crew at NashTV.

{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=okVvFVR0J30||| Spanchi Omnyama - Will you marry me (ft Makhoe Drey)|}}

In June 2021, Spanchi Omnyama was unveiled as the new presenter of NashTV on their Facebook page.<ref name="S">Sindiso Dube, [https://www.thestandard.co.zw/2021/06/13/spanchi-omnyama-joins-nashtv/ Spanchi Omnyama joins NashTV], ''The Standard'', Published: June 13, 2021, Retrieved: June 14, 2021</ref>

In June 2021, Spanchi Omnyama was unveiled as the new presenter of NashTV on their Facebook page.<ref name="S">Sindiso Dube, [https://www.thestandard.co.zw/2021/06/13/spanchi-omnyama-joins-nashtv/ Spanchi Omnyama joins NashTV], ''The Standard'', Published: June 13, 2021, Retrieved: June 14, 2021</ref>

Spanchi Omnyama real name Nonhlanhla Blessing Sibanda is a Zimbabwean singer, TV personality, spoken word artist, painter and model. In June 2021 she joined the crew at NashTV.

Background

Age

Spanchi Omnyama was born in August 2002.[1]

Career

As an actress, Spanchi featured in the drama series Indlalifa: The Heir and a poet.[2]

In June 2021, Spanchi Omnyama was unveiled as the new presenter of NashTV on their Facebook page.[1]

Videos

Spanchi Omnyama - Will you marry me (ft Makhoe Drey)