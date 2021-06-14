Pindula

In June 2021, Spanchi Omnyama was unveiled as the new presenter of NashTV on their Facebook page.<ref name="S">Sindiso Dube, [https://www.thestandard.co.zw/2021/06/13/spanchi-omnyama-joins-nashtv/ Spanchi Omnyama joins NashTV], ''The Standard'', Published: June 13, 2021, Retrieved: June 14, 2021</ref>
 
==Videos==
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=okVvFVR0J30||| Spanchi Omnyama - Will you marry me (ft Makhoe Drey)|}}
  
 
==References==
 
|keywords= Spanchi Omnyama, Spanchi Omnyama NashTV, Spanchi Omnyama real name, Spanchi Omnyama age, Spanchi Omnyama career
 
|description= Spanchi Omnyama real name Nonhlanhla Blessing Sibanda is a Zimbabwean singer, TV personality, spoken word artist, painter and model. In June 2021 she joined the crew at NashTV.
 
Spanchi Omnyama real name Nonhlanhla Blessing Sibanda is a Zimbabwean singer, TV personality, spoken word artist, painter and model. In June 2021 she joined the crew at NashTV.

Background

Age

Spanchi Omnyama was born in August 2002.[1]

Career

As an actress, Spanchi featured in the drama series Indlalifa: The Heir and a poet.[2]

In June 2021, Spanchi Omnyama was unveiled as the new presenter of NashTV on their Facebook page.[1]

Videos

Spanchi Omnyama - Will you marry me (ft Makhoe Drey)

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Sindiso Dube, Spanchi Omnyama joins NashTV, The Standard, Published: June 13, 2021, Retrieved: June 14, 2021
  2. Bongani Ndlovu, #GirlPower: Meet the artists behind the stunning paintings in Byo, The Chronicle, Published: March 20, 2021, Retrieved: June 14, 2021
