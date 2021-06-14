Difference between revisions of "Spanchi Omnyama"
In June 2021, Spanchi Omnyama was unveiled as the new presenter of NashTV on their Facebook page.
==References==
==References==
Latest revision as of 07:51, 14 June 2021
Spanchi Omnyama real name Nonhlanhla Blessing Sibanda is a Zimbabwean singer, TV personality, spoken word artist, painter and model. In June 2021 she joined the crew at NashTV.
Background
Age
Spanchi Omnyama was born in August 2002.[1]
Career
As an actress, Spanchi featured in the drama series Indlalifa: The Heir and a poet.[2]
In June 2021, Spanchi Omnyama was unveiled as the new presenter of NashTV on their Facebook page.[1]
Videos
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Sindiso Dube, Spanchi Omnyama joins NashTV, The Standard, Published: June 13, 2021, Retrieved: June 14, 2021
- ↑ Bongani Ndlovu, #GirlPower: Meet the artists behind the stunning paintings in Byo, The Chronicle, Published: March 20, 2021, Retrieved: June 14, 2021