Difference between revisions of "Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU)"

Special Anti-Corruption Unit is a government organisation or department housed in the Office of the President and Cabinet to improve efficiency in the fight against all forms of graft and to strengthen the effectiveness of national mechanisms for the prevention of corruption.

Background

SACU was established by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2018 to collaborate with the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and other such institutions in the fight against corruption.[1]

The Judicial Service Commission, in support of Government policy on the fight against corruption, has also established specialised anti-corruption courts which have not been fully utilised. Inspite of all these efforts the National Prosecution Authority made meaningful progress in the prosecution of these cases before the courts. The President noted the concern by the Prosecutor General that the National Prosecuting Authority lacks the human capacity to effectively prosecute these matters. The Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs therefore recommended that a Special Unit be constituted to give effect to the policy pronouncement by the President to fight against corruption.

It is responsible for assisting ZACC and other investigative agencies of the State in the perusal and consideration of corruption dockets, subject to the issuance of authority to prosecute by the Prosecutor General. It also prosecutes corruption cases referred to the National Prosecuting Authority by investigative agencies.

Objectives

The overall objectives of the unit are to improve efficiency in the fight against all forms of corruption and to strengthen and improve the effectiveness of the national mechanisms for the prevention and fight against corruption in accordance with the anti-corruption strategy. One of the key and critical objectives was the prosecution of a number of high profile corruption cases. This goal is critical in view of the fact that the President has articulated zero tolerance to all forms of corruption and the need to expeditiously prosecute all such cases.

Team

Mr Thabani Mpofu, a renowned lawyer and former State prosecutor, heads the six-member team that also includes lawyers from Government, private practice and experienced prosecutors.[2]

Mr Thabani Mpofu (SACU) - Director

Mr Brian Vito

Mr Tapiwa Godzi

Mr Mike Chakandida

Mr Zivanai Macharaga

Ms Vernanda Chakandida

Controversy

Constitutional law expert Professor Lovemore Madhuku said the setting up of Mnangagwa’s corruption department was in violation of the constitution, which outlines a detailed framework on the institutions with the mandate to tackle graft.

“The constitution provides a clear framework on the institution with power to fight corruption, which is the NPA,” Madhuku said. “He (Mnangagwa) is not allowed to do that (setting up a Special Anti-Corruption Unit housed in his office). He is trying to re-write the constitution. He has to push for an amendment to achieve that.”[3]









