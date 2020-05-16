Was on my way home from [[HIFA]] then I decided to pick up my teams order yema rugby stockings. As I was waiting for my parcel on the road a car parked in front of mine and from it came out 4 gentlemen who started to assault me and one of them manhandling Our Sock supplier. In the process they were accusing me of dating this woman and the mob that had gathered began to assault me. For close to 2 hrs I endured this trying to profess my innocence. When I got a chance I fled and went to the police where I filed a report and the culprits were apprehended. Sadly I lost my cellphone and other valuables in the process. Have had medicals done and we will hear the way forward from Police. Very Unfortunate</blockquote>

In May 2018, banda was reportedly caught red handed with a married woman. He was reportedly assaulted by the husband, relatives and neighbours. <ref name="dd">Dembare Dotcoms, [https://twitter.com/Dembare_DotComs/status/992159302835109888 Veteran sportscaster and commentator Spencer Banda reportedly caught red handed with a married woman]'' Twitter, 3 May 2018, 4 May 2018M</ref> A picture of him half-naked, dressed in shorts at the scene of the incident circulated on social media. In response, Banda said the next day:

*In 2006, while he was still at ZBC, Banda was arrested and charged with rape. He appeared before [[ Chinhoyi ]] magistrate Mr. Watson Chagwiza to answer to the charges, involving two girls, both aged 14, whom he allegedly raped. It's not clear how the case was concluded but Banda eventually didn't go to prison.<ref name"aa">Walter Nyamukondiwa, [http://allafrica.com/stories/200606020044.html Zimbabwe: TV Personality Banda Faces 2 Rape Charges], ''The Herald, Date Published:1 June 2006, Retrieved: 4 May 2018''</ref>

Spencer attended [[Prince Edward High School]] where he played soccer with former Zimbabwean international [[Alan Johnson]]. He later attended [[Christian College of Southern Africa]].<ref name="Facebook"> [https://www.facebook.com/spencertawanda.banda/about About Spencer Tawanda Banda], ''Facebook'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: September 10, 2015</ref> In September 2014, he attended a Caf C coaching course at [[Mutare Polytechnic]].<ref name="Bulawayo"> [http://www.b-metro.co.zw/?p=2777 Spencer Banda goes for Caf coaching license], ''B-Metro'', Published: September 22, 2014, Retrieved: September 10, 2015</ref>

'''Spencer Banda''' is a Zimbabwean television and radio personality who once worked for [[Star FM]]. He specialises in sport related topics and issues. He is also a sports presenter and analyst who used to regularly feature on [[Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation|ZBC]].

Education

Spencer attended Prince Edward School where he played soccer with former Zimbabwean international Alan Johnson. He later attended Christian College of Southern Africa.[1] In September 2014, he attended a Caf C coaching course at Mutare Polytechnic.[2]

Career

Spencer was part of the Zimbabwe under 17 side in 1997 with the likes of Gift Lunga (jnr), Siza Khoza and Sikhumbuzo Banda. In the same year, he was a CAPS United Football Club reserve player and he featured in the COPA Coca-Cola national finals in 1996 as a player for Prince Edward. He also coaches Sodbury Football Club. In 2014 he was the coach of Sodbury High School girl's football team.

Arrest On Rape Charges

In 2006, while he was still at ZBC, Banda was arrested and charged with rape. He appeared before Chinhoyi magistrate Mr. Watson Chagwiza to answer to the charges, involving two girls, both aged 14, whom he allegedly raped. It's not clear how the case was concluded but Banda eventually didn't go to prison.[3]

Personal life

In May 2018, banda was reportedly caught red handed with a married woman. He was reportedly assaulted by the husband, relatives and neighbours. [4] A picture of him half-naked, dressed in shorts at the scene of the incident circulated on social media. In response, Banda said the next day:

