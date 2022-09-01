Pindula

Personal Details

Spencer Tshuma is a Zimbabwean politician who is the member of the National Assembly for Gokwe-Kabuyuni Constituency.

He was elected a Member of Parliament on a ZANU PF ticket in a by-election held on 27 August 2022.

The Gokwe-Kabuyuni seat became vacant following the death of Leonard Chikomba (ZANU PF) who died in a car accident on 28 May 2022.

