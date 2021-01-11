Difference between revisions of "Sphelele Makhunga"
Sphelele Makhunga is a South African model.
Husband
Her husband is Itumeleng Khune.
Divorce Rumours
In January 2021 there were rumours that the couple had separated after Sphelele packed her bags and left Khune. Khune spent his first Christmas without his family.
Though the couple denied they had gone their separate ways, sources say they are no longer together.
Makhunga responded to the rumours and said:
Well I have never responded to any of yall’s sh*t and I will certainly not start now this year. Now go ahead and publish your bedtime stories.
Khune also replied to the claims and said:
You have a nerve neh. Go ahead and embarrass yourself with lies.
Children
Sphelele Makhunga has a daughter with Khune.[2]
