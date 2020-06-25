Difference between revisions of "Sports Leaders Institute of Zimbabwe"

SLIZ LOGO

Sports Leaders Institute of Zimbabwe is the brainchild of some of the nations finest Sport administrators and coaches who realized the need for the nation's Sports Leaders to come together and share ideas on generic Sports development.

Background

The organisation is a sport NGO registered in July 2013 by some of the nations’s finest Sport administrators and coaches who realized the need for the nations Sports Leaders to come together and share ideas on generic Sports development issues. Its founding president is Russell Maradza Mhiribidi.[1]

Secretariat

The Institute Secretariat is headed by the General Secretary who reports to the board headed by the Executive President with the Vice President and three other board members. The General Secretary is assisted by an efficient office team led by the Institute Administrator.

The Institute has four core departments and these are Business Development, Marketing, Camps and Expos and the Finance Department. The Institute partners like minded corporates, institutes, government departments, local, regional and international bodies in its endevours to meet its core aims and objectives.

Core Values

Team work

Excellence

Commitment

Integrity

Accountability

Transparency

Respect

Vision

To develop professional and knowledgeable Sports Leaders whose skills enable them to fit into the international sports market.

Mission

To facilitate and provide a conducive environment for optimum growth and advancement of our nation's Sports Leaders with emphasis on capacity building and professional development in line with existing global trends.

Activities

Sports Camps, Capacity building programs, Sports Leadership development programs and networking, Grassroots Sport development programs, Exchange programs, International co- operation and Scholarships, Exhibitions, Sports Expos, Sports Consultancy, Health and Wellness campaigns and Physical Education Sport Development Programs

Membership

Who Can Join?

Anyone who aspires to be a professional Sport Leader be it coaching,administration or technical role.

