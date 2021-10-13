Difference between revisions of "St. Christopher's School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "St. Christopher's School, Harare Independent school St. Christopher's School is an independent, co-educational, day, high school in New Alexandra Park, a suburb in Harare, Zi...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 06:53, 13 October 2021
St. Christopher's School, Harare Independent school
St. Christopher's School is an independent, co-educational, day, high school in New Alexandra Park, a suburb in Harare, Zimbabwe. The institution, founded in 2010, is owned and governed by St. Christopher's Trust. The school caters for children with learning challenges. Wikipedia Number of students: 71 (2016) Founded: 2010 Tuition: US$3,150.00 Gender: Mixed-sex education 2 Tonbridge Way, New Alexandra Park Harare Zimbabwe: 2 Tonbridge Way, New Alexandra Park; Harare; Zimbabwe
Schools Bulawayo Metropolitan Province
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address:
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
South Eastern College is an Association of Trust Schools.
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
==++==++==++==++==++
==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template